Bengaluru, January 16. Spanish legend Carlos Sainz has overall added his Dakar Rally 2020 defending champion Qatar to 18:10 after winning the tenth round, which accompanied the port on the dangerous rivers of empty Saudi Arabia.

The 57-year-old temporary clock 2 hours 03min 43sec on a high wind-reduced stage reached 233 km 233 km between Hatad and Shubayitah, ahead of Poland’s MINI teammates Jak Akub Przigonski and Toyota inil dei in South Africa.

Things started to get a little uncomfortable for Sanes during the second week of Dakar. His ten-minute lead was reduced to just 24 seconds after the 9th round won by Stefan Peterhansel.

Al Attiyah closes the gap with Saines

However, on stage 10, the MINI driver was once again able to take advantage of the race championship as he took full advantage of the navigation challenges his nearest competitors faced – triple champion Al Attica and the French Mr. Dakar. , Peterhansel.

Peterhansel finished 11min 48 secs from the Caines pace and Al Attica later 17. On the 46th.

The result means that Saines has to go through two rounds, now 18:10 ahead of Al Attica and 18. On the 26th in front of Peterhansel.

Competitors left in Dakar are on their own in Shubita, refusing to support their mechanic. They will have to solve their problems on their cars tomorrow on stage 11 before returning to Harad 379 km tomorrow.

The Dakar Rally 2020 ends in Al Kiddia on Friday (January 17).

Advantage of Sainz:

Al Attiyah and Peterhansel are both left wondering if the 10th round navigation mistakes will cost them a victory in the first Dakar in the Middle East.

“It was a little difficult in the morning. We had a little sandy storm, and it wasn’t that easy with reduced visibility. There were several large sections of sand where it was easy to fall. The stage went well for us later. One way was difficult, but somehow we managed to get there. Everything was good for us, ”said Saines.

High wind

On Stage 10, racing was stopped at 345 kilometers as a safety warning on the road due to extremely strong winds.

“For a moment we lost a little, that is, just two or three minutes. After getting to that point we went the wrong way, which took us 20km to drive. We missed 19 minutes in Carlos (Sintz). how is it going? We still have tomorrow, and everything is still possible, ”Al-Atiyah said.

Showing the way

Peterhansel, which has won the Dakar 13 times (seven times by car and six times by bike), has not lost hope.

“In the end it was a good stage for the team. Carlos (Saines) has opened a big gap between himself and Nasser (Al Attiyah). For us, we opened the road and lost up to 20 kilometers. He was also with us. When we found the right way, Carlos and Cuba (Pregonsky) caught up with us, so we showed them that path, ”said Pitthansell.

Alonso’s difficulties

Dakar debutant Fernando Alonso, a former double-champion of Formula-1, lost more than an hour after his Toyota Hilux double-roll, an accident that saw the Spanish continue to drive without the windshield.

The Spaniard struck a duvet at an awkward angle two kilometers from the 53km test, turning over him and Mark Coma’s Hilux.

