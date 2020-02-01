advertisement

Bangalore, January 16 Spanish legend Carlos Saines pulled the Dakar Rally 2020 defending champion Qatar up to 18 overall. 10, who, after winning the tenth round, crossed the ridge on the dangerous rivers of the Empty Quarter of Saudi Arabia.

The 57-year-old 2-hour clock 03min 43sec reached a peak of 233km between Hatad and Harubatah at 233km, finishing with Polish MINI teammates Jak Akb Przigonski and South Inaulirik.

Things started to get a little uncomfortable for Sanes during the second week of Dakar. Within 10 minutes, his lead was reduced to just 24 seconds, which was won by Stefan Peterhansel after the 9th round.

Al Attiyah closes the gap with Saines

However, in the 10th stage, the MINI driver was once again able to take advantage of the race as he took full advantage of the navigation challenges his nearest competitors faced – triple champion Al Attica and the French Mr. Dakar. , Peterhansel.

Peterhansel finished 11min 48 secs from Caines’ pace, while Al Attica was back 17 minutes. On the 46th.

The result means that Saines has to go through two rounds, now 18:10 ahead of Al Attica and 18. On the 26th in front of Peterhansel.

Competitors left in Dakar are on their own in Shubita, refusing to support their mechanic. They will have to solve their problems on their cars tomorrow on stage 11 before returning to Harad 379 km tomorrow.

The Dakar Rally 2020 ends in Al Qaeda on Friday (January 17th).

Advantage of Sainz:

Al Attiyah and Peterhansel are both left wondering if the 10th round navigation mistakes cost them a victory in the first Dakar in the Middle East.

“It was a little difficult in the morning. We had a little sandy storm, and it wasn’t that easy with reduced visibility. There were several large sections of sand where it was easy to lower. The stage went well for us later. One road was difficult, but somehow we managed to get there. Everything was good for us, ”said Saines.

High wind

On stage 10, the race was stopped at the 345km mark as a safety warning on the road due to extremely strong winds.

“For a moment we lost a little, that is, just two or three minutes. After getting to that point, we went the wrong way, which took us 20km to drive. We missed 19 minutes in Carlos (Sintz). how is it going? We still have many days tomorrow, and everything is still possible, ”Al-Atieh cried.

Showing the way

Peterhansel, which has won the Dakar 13 times (seven times by car and six times by bike), has not lost hope.

“In the end it was a good stage for the team. Carlos (Saines) has opened a big gap between himself and Nasser (Al Attiyah). For us, we paved the way and lost only 20 kilometers. He was also with us. When we found the right way, Carlos and Cuba (Pregonsky) caught up with us, so we showed them the way, ”said Pitthansell.

Alonso’s difficulties

Dakar debutant Fernando Alonso, a former double-champion of Formula-1, lost more than an hour after his Toyota Hilux double-roll, an accident that saw the Spanish continue to drive without the windshield.

The Spaniard hit the tunnel at an awkward angle two kilometers from the 53km test, turning over him and Mark Coma’s Hilux.

