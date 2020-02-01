advertisement

A three-way struggle

The trilateral battle between Dakar legends Cincinnati, Al Attica and Peterhansel continues to intensify in the car race.

The 6th round was Peterhansel’s turn to advance the leaders, but Sainz and Al Attiyah were able to minimize any lost time as the Dakar Rally 2020 reaches its halfway point.

General Leader:

Double Dakar winner Sainz tops the position he has held since the end of Round 3.

Sainz’s partner Mini Buggy driver Peterhansel is third in the overall standings, 16 minutes behind his teammate. Between Sanes and Peterhansel Sandviz dominates Dakar champion Al Attica less than eight minutes in total.

Mini vs Toyoya:

Al Attica was honest, while acknowledging that Minis had an advantage over his Toyota.

“We’re really going for the maximum, and the Mini buggy is very fast compared to the 4×4. I’m a little disappointed because we’re really going to our maximum and we’re still not caught up. We have to do really good work in the second week. Everything will be tough, but we are ready for it, ”said the triple champion.

Alonso in the hunt

Formula One double-champion Fernando Alonso, who makes his Dakar debut, finished sixth at another Toyota, beating Peterhansel by 7min 56sec.

The Spaniard, who is a compatriot with his compatriot Marc Coma, occupies the 16th position in the tournament standings with more than three hours of pace, and the finished look from the podium seems very unlikely.

