Sainz in navigation mode

Former double world champion Saines is in a strong position to increase his Dakar victories in 2010 and 2018. The 57-year-old now has a three-round victory over Saudi Arabia and is one of only three drivers in Dakar. the story of conquering the stages on three different continents.

“We spent a lot of time crossing the plains. I had caught some with Peterhansel for a while, but it was very dusty, so I decided to go back, ”said Saines.

It’s not easy for Al Attiyah

Second place finisher Al Attica and his French sailor Matthieu Baumel are now 10 points behind only 10 minutes from Sintz.

“It wasn’t easy, the stage was very dangerous. We always had the sixth gear at a very, very fast speed, ”said the triple champion.

Peterhansel catches

Sainz’s friend Mini Buggy’s driver Peterhansel is 9 minutes behind third overall.

“Today was really fast, faster than the last day of the weekend. It was 550 kilometers in four hours, ”says the 13-time champion in all classes.

The death of Goncalves

However, all of Dakar’s races on stage 7 cast a shadow over the tragic news that cyclist competitor Goncalves died from a fall, crossing a special stage 276 kilometers. The 40-year-old was participating in his 13th Dakar Cycling.

The 8th round of motorcycles and quadruplets has been canceled as a sign of respect for such a beloved figure of the Dakar Beacon. The entire caravan of Dakar expressed its sincere condolences to his friends and family.

