Sainz in navigation mode

Former double world champion Saines is in a strong position to increase his Dakar victories in 2010 and 2018. The 57-year-old now has a three-round victory over Saudi Arabia and is one of only three drivers in Dakar. the story of conquering the stages on three different continents.

“We spent a lot of time crossing the plains. I had caught some with Peterhansel for a while, but it was very dusty, so I decided to go back, ”said Saines.

It’s not easy for Al Attiyah

Second place finisher Al Attica and his French sailor Matthieu Baumel are now 10 points behind Sintz just 10 minutes.

“It wasn’t easy, the stage was very dangerous. We always had the sixth gear at a very, very fast speed, ”said the triple champion.

Peterhansel catches

Sainz’s friend Mini Buggy’s Peterhansel is 9 minutes behind third overall.

“It was really fast today, faster than the last day of the weekend. It was 550 kilometers in four hours, ”said the 13-time champion in all classes.

The death of Goncalves

However, all of Dakar’s races on stage 7 cast a shadow over the tragic news that bicycle competitor Goncalves died of falls, falling to a special stage 276km away. The 40-year-old took part in his 13th Dakar Bike Race.

As a sign of respect for a beloved figure like Dakar Bivouac, the 8th round of motorcycles and quadruples has been canceled. The entire caravan of Dakar expressed its sincere condolences to his friends and family.

