Difficult navigation

Stage 2 brought the remaining competitors another 400 kilometers north as they left Al Waj and made their way to Neom, as Al Attaia used all its experience to pass through difficult conditions.

“There was a place where all five cars were lost, navigation was really difficult at this gathering. After that we had to slow down and continue with a little caution. When we tried to push it, but unfortunately we had three more flat tires in there for us. The race is really tough, but here’s how it should be at Dakar, “says Al Atiyah, who has a Frenchman, Matthias Baumel, in his voyage.

De Wheeler is shining

De Villiers, who lost 23 minutes as he finished 14th in the opening round, jumped strong on the 401km route, 367 of which were special between Al-Waikh and Naomi.

Zala wins the first round

Many drivers have had navigational problems, and De Wheeler took advantage of long-time leader and home hopeful Yazid Al Raji’s mistake of driving his Toyota home 3h 37 meters 20 seconds.

Problem for Alonso

Alonso had his first major problem in his first Dakar when he stopped to stop the damaged wheel. He was running for the fourth time in a 100km distance when the problem arose.

The Spaniard had no other option but to wait for his help team before he could resume. However, his chances of reaching the podium seem unlikely.

Teranova is generally in charge

The overall rating is topped by Orlando Terranova in his Mini. The Argentine, who was sixth in the opening round, nearly five minutes ahead of his mini-driver Carlos Sinz.

13-time champion Stefan Peterhansel has been on the trail for 13 minutes.

