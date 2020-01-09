advertisement

Difficult navigation

Stage 2 brought the remaining competitors another 400 kilometers north as they left Al Wajh and made their way to Neom, as Al Attiyah used all his experience to pass through difficult conditions.

“There was a place where all five cars were lost, and navigation in this assembly was really difficult. After that we had to slow down and continue with a little caution. When we tried to push it, but unfortunately we had three more flat tires in there for us. The race is really tough, but here’s how it should be at Dakar, “said Al Attica, who has a Frenchman Matthiou Baumeel as its navigator.

De Wheeler shines

De Villiers, who missed the 23rd minute when finishing 14th in the opening round, jumped strong on the 401km route, 367 of which were special between Al-Waji and Naomi.

Zala wins the first round

Many drivers have had navigation problems, and De Wheeler took advantage of long-time leader and home hopeful Yazid Al Raji’s mistake of driving his Toyota home in 3h 37mins 20secs.

Problem for Alonso

Alonso had his first major problem in his first Dakar when he stopped to stop the damaged wheel. He was running for the fourth time in a special 100km distance when the problem arose.

The Spaniard had no other option but to wait for his help team before he could resume. However, his chances of climbing the podium seem unlikely.

Terranova is the overall leader

Orlando Terranova is leading the overall standings in his Mini. The Argentine, who was sixth in the opening round, nearly five minutes ahead of his mini-driver Carlos Sinz.

13-time champion Stefan Peterhansel has been on the trail for 13 minutes.

