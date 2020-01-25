advertisement

OTTAWA – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Agropur Cooperative is recalling some of its dairy products in Ontario and Quebec because of the presence of the sanitizer.

The recall includes Sealtest branded products, including skim milk, one percent, two percent and 3.25 percent milk in various container volumes with the best before February 8, 2020.

It also includes two percent of the L’ecole Nutrition Milk, in 150ml cartons, also with the best February 8 before date.

advertisement

Food contaminated with sanitizer may not look or smell foul, however, consumption can cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting.

The CFIA says there has been a reported illness associated with withdrawn products.

The agency says whoever has the milk drawn should either throw it out or return it to the store where it came from.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 25, 2020.

advertisement