A group of dairy farmers in the north east is on the verge of securing their future this week as they try to nail down the final details of a milk processing plant in Aberdeenshire.

It is expected in a few days that 14 producers, who will find themselves without buyers of milk in just 10 months, have obtained the support of an evaporation plant and buyers for their finished products.

In October, Muller was notified 12 months ago by the group of 14 that their contracts would end in November 2020 because the production of liquid milk in Scotland had far exceeded consumption, and despite the fact that farmers are contributing to transport costs to transport milk south, the company said. the business was no longer sustainable.

An evaporation plant, estimated to cost around £ 2.5 million, would remove 90% of the dairy liquid and would mean that the end products could be transported more efficiently and cheaply throughout Scotland or the Kingdom -United.

However, farmers will have to accept a drop in the price for their milk.

Group spokesman Roy Mitchell, who farm near Inverurie, said yesterday that he hoped they would have gone through the “last few circles” to get the approval of all the farmers involved by the end of the week.

“We have an interested milk processor and interested farmers, and the Scottish government is interested in supporting us with a processing and on-farm marketing subsidy,” he said.

“We also have someone who wants to buy the finished cream and skim powder, and we want it to be used here in the northeast where there are a lot of bakeries and food manufacturers.”

Mitchell added that the stakes are high.

“If it is not operational by November 30, it does not look good for milk production in the northeast because there are no other buyers,” he said. declared.

A Scottish government spokesperson said they “are working with potential partners to help find a viable solution which can be fully supported by local farmers and could lead to a positive outcome for all concerned”.

