advertisement

The Daily News Boys basketball top 10 rankings as of January 27.

1.Sierra Canyon (20-3): Groundbreakers are currently idling. Campbell Hall is home next Tuesday.

advertisement

2. Harvard-Westlake (20-3): The Wolverines overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat Crespi and then had a defeat against Santa Monica that weekend with a shocking 49:35 loss. With 6-0 they are still unbeaten in the Mission League, what matters. Next: Chaminade at home on Wednesday

3. Santa Clarita Christian (17-5): The cardinals are back in a groove. The Trinity Classical Academy is next home on Friday.

4. Raft (18-6): The Toreadors had eight victories before falling on Long Beach Poly on Saturday. Still unbeaten at 6-0 in the West Valley League. Next up: Wednesday in Birmingham.

5. Christian heritage (19-4): The Warriors lose two places after a shocking loss to Village Christian on Road 56-55. Next: Tuesday at Whittier Christian.

6.Valencia (20-4): The Vikings won an emotional and noisy victory over the Centurions on Friday evening to remain undefeated in the Foothill League (6-0). Hart will be home next on Tuesday.

7. Oak Park (22-2): The Eagles have to worry about keeping their competitive edge high as they don’t improve their league schedule, which is not a challenge at all. Oak Park is a team from CIF-SS Division 2-AA, a division full of talent. Next up: Camarillo at home on Wednesday.

8. Saint Francis (21-6): The Golden Knights have won two league games against Notre Dame and Alemany (with 38 points). Both victories came from home. St. Francis could finish second in the Mission League. Loyola will be home next Wednesday.

9. Chaminade (21-5): The eagles stumble over their own feet as they approach the finish line. In consequence, Chaminade lost in the leaderboard, lost at home to Loyola, then to Alemany and then to Notre Dame in extra time. Next up: Wednesday in Harvard-Westlake.

10.Birmingham (14-7): The Patriots are back in the top 10 after five consecutive wins, including an 83:80 win over talented Mayfair with McDonald’s American Joshua Christopher. Next up: Taft at home on Wednesday.

Other: Alemany (18-7), Saugus (15-8), Village Christian (20-5), Westlake (21-4), Providence (18-6)

Top 10 finishes, January 20th

Top 10 finishes, January 12th

Top 10 finishes, January 6th

– Top 10 finishes, December 30th

Top 10 finishes, December 22nd

– Top 10 finishes, December 15th

Top 10 finishes, December 8th

– Top 10 finishes, December 2nd

advertisement