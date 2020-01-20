advertisement

The Daily News Boys basketball top 10 rankings as of January 20.

1.Sierra Canyon (18-3): The Trailblazers took a 1-1 lead at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. The next thing was on Thursday at CSUN in Luv.

2. Harvard-Westlake (19-2): Wolverines look more and more like an Open Division team with every victory in the Mission League. Sophomore Cameron Thrower has played particularly well lately. It continues on Wednesday against Crespi.

3. Christian heritage (19-3): The Warriors went from head to toe with Open Division contender Windward and lost in extra time – nothing to be ashamed of. Next up: on Tuesday at Village Christian.

4. Raft (15-5): The Toreadors have won five games, including victories against Santa Clarita Christian, El Camino Real and Central High of New Jersey. Ramel Lloyd is a candidate for City Player of the Year. Next home from Granada Hills Charter.

5. Santa Clarita Christian (15-5): The Cardinals have lost some of their strength and look more like a first-class CIF-SS Division 2-AA team. Being one of eight Open Division teams is a stretch at the moment. Not because of Santa Clarita Christian’s lack of talent, but because of the superior talent of other teams.

6. Oak Park (19-2): The Eagles continue to blow out the Canyon League teams with the deadly combination of Clark Slajchert and Makai Richards. Next up: Moorpark at home on Wednesday.

7. Germany (18-5): The Warriors surprise the Mission League 3-1 after the game of Brandon Whitney, who emerged as the league’s MVP candidate. Next up: on the Chaminade Wednesday.

8.Valencia (17-4): Noah Veluzat’s game currently makes the Vikings a really dangerous team. Next: on Thursday at Saugus.

9. Chaminade (19-4): The Eagles suffered a setback against Loyola this week, which will initially put them back in the leaderboard. Your game against Germany could push them up again.

10. Saint Francis (19-6): Andre Henry is one of the best players in Southern California and does everything to protect the post. Next up: Notre Dame Sherman Oaks Wednesday.

Other: Birmingham, Saugus

