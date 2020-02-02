advertisement

We have “everything clear” today to buy and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Dashi (21 March-19 April)

You have strong, maybe secret, feelings today. For some of you, this may be related to a secret love affair. However, others will have strong feelings, perhaps compassion, that they choose not to advertise, for whatever reason. Young people appeal to you now.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You feel a warm bond with a friend today. In the same way, can you feel the same attraction or affection for a member of a group or perhaps even the group itself? For some of you, a friend can become a lover. Either way, you have loving feelings for someone today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your emotions are intense today, especially when it comes to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. You can admire someone in a position of authority. In fact, this attraction can go even further – you can create a crush on someone. In contrast, others may strongly admire today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today you have a strong desire to travel and “get rid of all this”. You want a change of scenery because you need some stimulation! You want to see new places, meet new faces, and hear new ideas! (This may be why you feel attracted to someone from a different background or culture.)

Leo (July 23-August 22)

This is a great day to ask for a loan or mortgage or to borrow something from someone else because wealth will come your way today. Keep your pockets open because gifts and good things can suddenly appear! (You can experience intense romantic passion even today.)

Virgin (August 23-September 22)

Relationships with others will be warm and friendly today, especially your interactions with partners and close friends. Something will happen that makes you realize how much you care about someone. In the same way, you can understand that they also care about you. (This is something we often do not accept.)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Relationships with associates today are pleasant and positive. You may also have a strong desire to make your workspace look or feel more appealing. This is the day when you will receive praise (and some of you raises) because of your good work.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

This is a passionate day for romance – no doubt! You are strongly attracted to someone today. Or maybe love at first sight will light up? Or maybe you will develop a crush on someone? Thingdo anything that has to do with the arts and play activities with the kids will also satisfy you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You’ll get pleasure from relocating your home today or buying something beautiful for the place you live. You will also want to have fun at home because relationships with family members will be rewarding and loving. Invite someone over!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

This is the kind of day where you are suddenly shown how much love there is in your everyday world. Someone takes care of you and vice versa – you take care of them. Likewise, you will notice the beauty of your everyday environment today. This is truly a blessing.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You can withdraw money for you today. This is a great day for business and commerce because if you keep your mind on it, you can get rich. If you go shopping, you will love to buy beautiful things, art items, jewelry or beautiful dresses.

Fish (February 19 – March 20)

This is a great day to buy wardrobe items because you will most likely discover something that improves your appearance. Make an effort to look for something because you will enjoy what you find. Of course, this includes shoes and boots.

If your birthday is today

Actress / screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt (1970) shares your birthday today. You value your independence. Although you sometimes show up a little, you are warm-hearted. This year is your harvest time! Yay! You will now begin to reap the benefits of your efforts in the last decade. You deserve this time of success. Expect to enjoy increased influence and leadership in your relationships. Yes!

