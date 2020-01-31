advertisement

Since ESPN’s Highly Questionable (originally Dan Le Batard Is Highly Questionable) debuted in 2011, much of the show’s attention has been focused not on Le Batard himself, but on his co-host and father Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard. However, Papi stepped down from the show in November and Dan Le Batard said on the show: “He is only 76 years old. He’s been working for 50 years and doesn’t feel like working so hard right now, so come in if he wants to. “Well,” if he wants “was apparently Friday. The eligible Twitter account has for the first time sent a release that reflects Michael Jordan’s famous” I’m back “fax:

Daddy spoke.

📺: ESPN2 ⌚️: 4:30 p.m. ET

January 31, 2020

And they actually started the show with the intro for dad:

"Daddy is back, you (bleep)!" 😈

January 31, 2020

Afterwards, Le Batard gave an introduction: “Daddy is back, maybe only for a day, we never know that he will come and go as he likes.”

This clip also includes Le Batard, who announces that he is not opting for the Super Bowl. He says, “I just refuse to do predictive television.” It is a big burden. I do it all my life, it’s my personal crucifix. “Not long after, co-host Mina Kimes made fun of Le Batard for his conscientious refusal:

In contrast, Papi actually gave a choice (the 49ers):

Papi later pulled one of his famous phone pranks on Kimes later on the show:

Daddy didn't miss a step, did @minakimes? 😏

January 31, 2020

And the show ended with the hosts discussing a child’s cockroach obsession (as seen on TLC UK), daddy saying Le Batard had a taco obsession, and Le Batard said, “Welcome back, old man. Everyone was very happy to see you. However, we do not know when he will be back. he makes his own hours! “Kimes hugged Daddy too:

In a post-end clip, Papi Kimes broke a dead end: “Don’t touch me again!”

Dad’s presence definitely helps to increase Very questionableand makes it even more of a funny and strange romp. We’ll see if this appearance causes him to return regularly.

(Very questionable on Twitter)

