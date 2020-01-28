advertisement

A man who fell ill weeks after his marriage fears he will lose his fight against bowel cancer.

Chris French, 38, started having stomach problems after returning from honeymoon with his new wife Elise and after several trips to see his general practitioner, he was discharged for a colonoscopy.

In addition to the terrible news that he had cancer of the intestine which had already spread in his liver, the father of one learned that his cancer was a variety known as B-Raf, which is particularly aggressive, immune to radiation therapy and very difficult to beat.

He said, “This is very scary and it means that there will come a time when he will not respond to chemotherapy.”

Chris, who lives in Hinckley, thinks that the time may have already come.

He said, “It was after my marriage in October 2018 that I started to feel bad – I had stomach pain and after a colonoscopy last year, I got the bad news .

“I have been on chemotherapy for six months and – apart from all the horrible side effects of this treatment – I started to feel that I was improving. I was feeling better around September of last year, but I now feel that I have stopped responding. “

Since his diagnosis, Chris has undergone blood tests for cancer, which indicate his level of carcinoembryonic antigen, known as the CEA score.

“It had been 1,700 but by Christmas last year it had dropped to 400,” he said.

“Earlier this month it had risen to 1,200 again and they did another test to make sure it wasn’t just a failure. That was 1,500. “

People in Chris’ position generally have a life expectancy of around 18 months.

“It is emotionally and mentally difficult and it also becomes physically unpleasant with the bad feeling in my stomach coming back,” he said.

“The average prediction is around 18 months, although there will be people older than me who will not last very long – people like me who are younger should be able to fight longer.”

Chris and Elise on their wedding day

Part of Chris’s grief explains what is happening to his 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, who lives with her mother.

Chris, who is an engineer, said, “It’s difficult and she has a hard time with that.

“It is not very easy and she does not ask a lot of questions because she is struggling too.

“We can just comfort her as best we can.”

One remaining hope for Chris is to raise enough money online to fund a special type of chemotherapy that is not approved by the NHS.

The treatment, over about three months, would cost him £ 16,000 a month.

He said: “It is the only treatment that targets cancer with the B-raf mutation, but it is currently still under review by the NHS.

“It is not expected that the NHS will use the treatment or not before the end of this year at the earliest and the sooner I can receive the treatment, the more chances I will have.”

Chris, who continues to work at Lestercast in Leicester despite cancer, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise £ 60,000.

All remaining money from the page, which has already raised almost £ 4,000, will be donated to Bowel Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Writing on his fundraising page, Chris said, “Raising funds to start this treatment plan sooner rather than later would be of huge benefit to me and I am sure it greatly relieves my family and friends.”

“I plan to organize several fundraising activities over the next 12 months that I will share on this forum.

“I have never asked anyone for financial assistance in my life, but the ability to raise these funds myself is simply out of reach, which is why I am creating this page.”

To donate to Chris, visit www.gofundme.com/f/my-fight-against-braf-mutation-bowel-cancer

