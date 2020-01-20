advertisement

North Carolina rapper DaBaby has a major wish list. The hip-hop superstar has revealed a handful of musicians with whom he hopes to lock up time in the studio before 2021.

Key facts: Baby admitted last Sunday that he would work with NBA YoungBoy, Drake, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch and Young thug.

On a related note: Baby recently explained why social media shouldn’t be used to talk about real things.

Wait, there is more: The heavyweight of rap made sure to let people know that he wasn’t depressed or sad.

Before you leave: Recently, the Maybach Music Group Meek Mill shared similar issues with social media.

Some people are deeply caught up in social media and don’t even know they’re sick on this shit 24/7. Real reality … you have to check that jaw sometimes

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 6, 2020

