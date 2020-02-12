advertisement

North Carolina rapper DaBaby has spoken after alleging that he cheated on-off girlfriend MeMe when he confirmed that another woman was expecting his child.

MeMe beat up 28-year-old DaBaby on Instagram stories by sharing a stressful exchange of messages in which DaBaby tried to meet an unknown woman and arranged transportation for her after telling him that she didn’t feel well. ,

This exchange is overlaid with the text “This is what your favorite hiding place [rapper] has. Don’t fall for the cap. Another child is on the way and I am not. “Later she explained:” Your favorite rapper is the number 1 capper. Don’t believe half of what social media shows you. “

MeMe also shared a video claiming DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – “monitored” her. It is not immediately clear what behavior she was referring to.

In an eight-minute Instagram video, DaBaby replied to these claims that he refused to attract negative attention out of respect for his little daughter:

As a parent, I would never want to give my child an example. I would never want my child to ever be able to look back and see that. I would never invite you to my child’s world.

DaBaby then went on to clarify that he and MeMe had not been in a relationship when his unborn child was conceived:

When my new blessing was received, I and Shawty were not together, Shawty was not with me, lived with me, was in no way, in no form or in any form to fuck with me.

We weren’t together at the time, so don’t be fooled. The information you received today was information that already existed. It was simply kept away from the internet as it should have been.

However, MeMe didn’t seem to like this version of events and quickly uploaded an answer via Instagram:

A man would never try to hinder a woman, but rather raise her. A lilboy wants to control and take advantage of women. Let’s drop facts.

MeMe and DaBaby share a two-year-old daughter, with Suge rapper reportedly also playing an important role in raising MeMe’s son from a previous relationship.

When MeMe spoke to Kiss Talk in October 2019, she described her relationship as “really cool, really chilled”:

He is actually an amazing father. Not just our daughter, but also my son. He was very long in his life. He is a great father, I can give him that.

MeMe commented on the nature of their relationship status, adding:

We’re single, but that’s my boo, it doesn’t matter.

At the time of writing, the unborn child’s mother was not identified by DaBaby.

