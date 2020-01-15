advertisement

Hollywood star Nick Cannon is not ready to say goodbye to his quarrel with Eminem. The hip-hop artist continued to embark on Slim Shady.

Key facts: Cannon has reloaded his war of words against Em with a hard-hitting new song “Used To Look Up To You”.

“N *** like here tweetin ‘like they’re a savage,” he said in his new song “Used to Look Up to You”. “Dick ridin ‘lil Marshall Mathers / I had to put on my turban like I Aladdin / N ** like here, with Black Lives Matter.” The cut appeared on Cannon’s new mixtape, The Miseducation of the Negro You Love to Hate. (Complex)

Key details: Cannon recently released his song “Canceled” on Em and it contains a controversial clip from Slim Shady.

Wait, there is more: Over 10 years ago, a freestyle surfaced, Em calling black women “b * tches” and “stupid”.

Before you leave: In 2003, Em apologized for racist bars after they went viral.

The accusation of racism clearly has the potential to cause real damage to Eminem, in a way that even spitting of venom on “swatter” and “bitches” cannot. He released a statement explaining, “The tape… was something I did with anger, stupidity and frustration when I was a teenager. I had just broken up with my girlfriend, who was African American, and I reacted like the angry and stupid kid I was. I hope people will take it for the madness it was, not for what someone is trying to do with it today. “(Independent)

