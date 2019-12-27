advertisement

It took a long time, but eight months after Chacun Pour Soi had the racing world at his feet, he returns to action on the second day of Leopardstown’s Christmas.

It is only the third start of Chacun Pour Soi for Willie Mullins since he switched to the French championship coach three years ago.

A number of small issues prevented the seven-year-old from running until March last year when he was hosed down during a normal novice hunt in Naas.

It was a very different scenario later at the Punchestown Festival in a class that was crowded with proven class 1 beginners.

Defi du Seuil and Duc Des Genievres had landed two of the most important novice events in Cheltenham. Voix Du Reve came after a top win at Fairyhouse. All were made to look ordinary.

Chacun Pour Soi’s inexperience counted for nothing as he won brilliantly and had his coach purr.

“I think we saw a real racehorse,” enthused Mullins, who is usually prudent when it comes to praise.

Not since Douvan’s early days did he seem to be more enthusiastic and the importance was quickly noticed.

Since then, Chacun Pour Soi has been hyped as the horse to finally fill the most remarkable void in his trainer’s glittering resume, the Queen Mother’s chase.

Whether the first impressions in Punchestown were correct will probably not be decided by the Paddy’s Rewards Club chase on Friday, but it will definitely put the focus on the 125,000 euros.

Mullins also saddles Great Field and ex-Supreme Racing Club star Cadmium, but for many, it’s all about stable number one.

Chacun Pour Soi has made an excellent impression on his two previous starts in Ireland. However, it will be a different test if you look at experienced talents like A Plus Tard and the English veteran Simply Ned.

If the impression in Punchestown is confirmed, the road to Cheltenham appears to be wide open.

Disappointing

The other class one on Friday, Future Champions Novice Hurdle, attracted five disappointing runners. Among them are three from Michael O’Leary’s gigginstown operation, although one of them, Easywork, won in Limerick on Thursday.

Abacadabras lost little in the defeat when he pursued his stable mate Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond earlier this month and looks the one to beat. He has certainly achieved more flights than Blue Sari, who has just narrowly won at his start in Punchestown.

JP McManus’ four-year-old ended the season ahead of Abacadabras in Cheltenham last season and should accelerate his first start of the season.

City Island, the impressive Ballymore winner in Cheltenham in March, is another event that is eagerly awaited when it comes to a beginner chase.

The form of his defeat against Champ in Cheltenham looks strong and his subsequent performance in Punchestown is probably best ignored. He hardly gets an easy task to get over the fences, since the former double champion hurdler Melon also starts. It is crucial that Melon has already got off to a good start this season and that the task of keeping an eye on Fakir d’Ouodairies at Navan has taught him a lot.

JP McManus has three points on the handicap hurdle, although Mark Walsh’s presence in The Moyglass Flyer only underscores interest in the easy-running six-year-old.

The classically bred son of Galileo and Luas Line has only run twice, won his maiden last year and finished third at Navan last month. This time he has a tongue binding for the first time and a grade of 121 could turn out to be generous.

Ragnar Lodbrok made a fine debut when he finished third in a hot Fairyhouse bumper behind Eric Bloodaxe earlier this month and should be hard to beat in the final.

