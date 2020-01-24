advertisement

While Cyrus Christie was often criticized by some followers, the Fulham man was an excellent servant of his country. During Seamus Coleman’s long injury break he was a more than capable substitute, while he was temporarily plunged into the unfamiliar position in central midfield under Martin O’Neill.

He performed both tasks to the best of his ability and showed excellent performance right from the start. His 23 caps for Ireland have all been earned.

After having a chance with Fulham in the Premier League last season, he didn’t use it as he hoped. Much of it was related to the circumstances in which the club was located. In the second half of the season, Fulham almost had to do without relegation.

advertisement

Back in the championship, he is doing well again. Christie has made 18 appearances as Fulham Push for an immediate return to the Premier League. The Irish international has been particularly impressive in the past month, and it seems that he has caught the attention of an unlikely candidate.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Serie A Roma giants plan to sign Cyrus Christie this month.

They see Christie as an ideal support for Alessandro Florenzi, the 35-strong Italian international. Di Marzio mentions the physical characteristics of the Irish as the main reason for his interest. Its running ability and its 188 cm frame are a great advantage.

#Calciomercato | #ASRoma, lightning in Spagna per trattare #Januzaj. Further information on #Villar and #Christie del #Fulham https://t.co/lYrnj6qgLZ

– Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 23, 2020

Roma hope to win a few players before the end of the window, which means their interest in Christie is serious. It is unclear what kind of fee Fulham would charge the defender or whether he would be willing to let him go at this late stage of the window.

The move would certainly be very attractive for the player himself. At the age of 27, such a move may no longer be an option. Roma are one of the best-known names in European football and were already in the semi-finals of the Champions League in season 17/18.

With sixth place last season, they currently occupy fourth place in Serie A and are striving to return to Europe’s most important club competition. They also have to deal with the last 32 of the Europa League, where they meet the Belgian club Ghent.

The Roma are not afraid to shop in English football because they have recently signed Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aleksnader Kolarov among others.

If Christie took the step, it would certainly not harm his international outlook.

SEE ALSO: All Of A Sudden, Ireland has some serious midfield options for the play-off in Slovakia

advertisement