Regardless of what happens at the Dolby Theater on Sunday night, we’ll likely see some milestones and some new Oscar records. Here are some of the notable ones that could happen:

• If 16 of the 62 nominated women win, this year’s Academy Awards will break the record set for most winners of all time last year. (Three of these women – Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Emma Tillinger Koskoff – each have two nominations.)

• If “Parasite” wins in one of the six categories in which it is nominated, it will be the first Korean film to ever win in that category. (It’s the first Korean film ever to be nominated in all of these categories. Before this year, the only nominees in Korea were two animated short films, “Birthday Boy” and “Adam and Dog”.)

• If “Parasite” is recognized as the best film, it will be the first non-English film to receive this award.

• It is also the first Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival to win the title “Marty” since 1955 as the best film to receive these two awards.

• When Bong Joon Ho is named best director for “Parasite”, he is the second director of a non-English film – and also the second in a row after Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma” last year.

• When Bong Joon Ho or Sam Mendes (“1917”) are named Best Director, he is the ninth non-American director to have won the most decade in a decade in Oscar history in the past 10 years. (The previous high for non-American winners in a decade was in the 1960s when two Austrian and four British winners.)

The previous winners of the last decade were Tom Hooper (British) for “The King’s Speech”, Michel Hazanavicius (French) for “The Artist”, Ang Lee (Taiwanese) for “Life of Pi”, Alfonso Cuaron (Mexican) for “Gravity “” And “Roma”, Alejandro González Iñárritu (Mexican) for “Birdman” and “The Revenant”, Damien Chazelle (American) for “La La Land” and Guillermo del Toro (Mexican) for “The Shape of Water”.

(NOTE: The Academy shows its shows until the year of eligible films, so this upcoming show is the 2019 Academy Awards, and the decade I’m talking about is the 2010-2019 Academy Awards. )

• When Bong Joon Ho is named Best Director, he is the second Asian director to do so after Ang Lee (who won twice for Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi).

• If “Parasite” wins in five of its six categories, it beats “Fanny and Alexander” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and becomes the foreign language film with the most Oscar wins.

• If Thelma Schoonmaker wins for editing “The Irishman”, she sets a new record for most movie editing wins, namely four. (She is currently connected to Michael Kahn at three.)

• When “1917” wins Best Film, it will be the first film to win an actor without nomination since “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009.

• It will also be the first film to be won without an actor or film editor nomination since “Grand Hotel” in 1932.

• When Sam Mendes is awarded best director for “1917”, he sets a new record for the longest gap between Oscar-winning directors. He won “American Beauty” 20 years ago and was only nominated again this year. Billy Wilder currently holds the record with a 15-year gap between “The Lost Weekend” (1945) and “The Apartment” (1960).

• With Frank Borzage and Alfonso Cuarón as the only director, Mendes can also win more than one award for best director without ever losing.

• When Joaquin Phoenix is ​​awarded Best Actor for “Joker”, he is the second person to win an Oscar for playing the Joker after Heath Ledger for “The Dark Knight”. This will reflect the character of the Joker / Arthur Fleck Vito Corleone as the only character with two Oscar victories. (Corleone’s victories went to Marlon Brando in “The Godfather” and Robert De Niro in “The Godfather Part II”).

• If Renée Zellweger wins for Judy Garland in “Judy”, she is the second person to win an acting award for playing an Oscar winner. (The first was Cate Blanchett, who won for playing Katharine Hepburn in “The Aviator”.) Judy Garland’s award was a youth Oscar that she won at the 1939 Oscars for “The Wizard of Oz” and “Babes in Arms” won.

• When Brad Pitt is named Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he is the third person to win Oscars for acting and producing a winner for the best picture. Pitt previously won the Best Picture Award for 2013 in “12 Years a Slave”. Michael Douglas won the Best Picture Award for the production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and the Best Actor Award for “Wall Street”, while George Clooney won the Best Picture Award for “Argo” and best supporting actor for “Syriana”.

• If Cynthia Erivo wins the best actress or original title for Harriet, she becomes the 16th (and youngest) person to complete the Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony Grand Slam called EGOT. (Your Emmy is more of a daytime Emmy than a Primetime Emmy.) Erivos E, G and T all stem from her appearance in “The Color Purple” – on stage, on the album and in “The Today Show”.

• When Greta Gerwig wins the best adapted screenplay for “Little Women”, she is the first solo woman to win in 1995 after Emma Thompson for “Sense and Sensibility” and the first solo woman to win in a writing category since Diablo Cody for “Juno” in 2007.

• When “Little Women” is named best woman, Amy Pascal is the first woman in history to win the award alone and not to pass it on to a male colleague.

• If Hildur Guðnadóttir wins the best original score for “Joker”, she will be the third composer after Rachel Portman for “Emma” and Anne Dudley for “The Full Monty” to receive an award for the instrumentation (Marilyn Bergman won in 1983 in the “Original Song Score” category for “Yentl”, but she wrote songs for this film, no score.)

• When “Jojo Rabbit” is awarded the best costume design, Mayes C. Rubeo becomes the first Hispanic winner in this category. (She is already the first Spanish candidate.)

• If “Toy Story 4” is awarded as the best animated feature, it means that Pixar has won more awards in this category than all other studios combined. Pixar currently has 9 wins and everyone else has 9 wins – Disney with 3 and DreamWorks, Paramount, Aardman, Sony, WB and Studio Ghibli with 1 each.

• If Toy Story 4 doesn’t win, it’s only the fourth defeat in 13 Pixar nominations and the first time two consecutive Pixar nominations have lost. (“Incredibles 2” lost to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” last year.)

• When “Missing Link” is recognized as the best animated feature, this is Laika’s first win in five nominations, one for each film the company has made: “Coraline”, “ParaNorman”, “The Boxing Reel”, “Kubo & the Two Strings “” And “Missing Link”.

• When “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is recognized as the best animated feature, it is the first win for DreamWorks Animation since “Shrek” in 2002, the first year in which the category existed.

• If “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” wins anything, it is the first win for the “Star Wars” franchise since the original trilogy. (Star Wars won seven, The Empire Strikes Back won two, and Return of the Jedi won one.)

• When The Irishman wins six of its ten nominations, it sets a new Oscars record for a film directed by Martin Scorsese. The previous high of five wins is shared by “The Aviator” and “Hugo”.

• When “The Irishman” is 0 against 10, Scorsese is the first director to nominate two films in double digits without a single win. His film “Gangs of New York” went 0-10 and in this category joined the “True Grit” by the Coen brothers and the “American Hustle” by David O. Russell. The record for senselessness is 0:11, set by Herb Ross “The Turning Point” and bound by Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple”.

• When “In the Absence” is named the best documentary, it will be the first Korean film to win in this category.

• When “Hair Love” is awarded as the best animated short film, former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry becomes the second professional athlete to win an Oscar after Kobe Bryant did it in the same category two years ago.

Oscar 2020: we predict the winners in all 24 categories (photos)



BEST PICTURE

Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” “Parasite” is an enticing choice that would fit the latest trends, but there is also a de facto best picture category in which it will win the best international feature film. And given what “1917” won this year, it seems stupid to bet against it. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

Best director

Nominees:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” This year, the DGA win “1917” gives director Sam Mendes a big advantage who made a huge film that looks like a single shot. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho would be a popular alternative, but all signs point to Mendes. Estimated winner: Sam Mendes, “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST ACTOR

Nominees:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t win this “Joker” award. Estimated winner: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS

Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” As with Best Actor, this should be another walk to the podium for an artist who has been there all season. Estimated winner: Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Photo credits: Sights on the roadside

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominees:

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” The support categories are more likely to cause surprises than the main categories, but it is not expected to come as a surprise this year. Pitt is the only winner for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Estimated winner: Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Photo credit: Sony

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominees:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage History”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb” Everyone in Hollywood loves Laura Dern. She has won all season and will not stop now. Estimated winner: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Credit: Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The Two Popes” Apart from a surprise from “The Irishman” or “Joker”, this now seems to be a showdown between “Little Women” and “Jojo Rabbit”. Estimated winner: “Jojo Rabbit” Photo credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN

Nominees:

“Knife out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” This could be the only chance for voters to award their own Oscar to Bong Joon Ho, the author and director of “Parasite”. Estimated winner: “Parasite” Credit: TheWrap

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” When “1917” went to voters and the press for the first time in late November, virtually everyone agreed that Roger Deakins would win his second Oscar for cinematography. They are still in agreement. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” It could be helpful that this is one of the few places where Little Women is honored, which was popular enough to be nominated for the best picture. Estimated winner: “Little Women” Photo credit: Sony

BEST FILM EDITING

Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite” As a rule, this award goes to a film that is nominated but does not receive the title of “Best Film” and to a film that offers a lot of action. Estimated winner: “Ford v Ferrari” Photo credit: Disney / Fox

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Nominees:

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

“1917” Make an actor look like a famous person and win an Oscar. Estimated winner: “Bombshell” Credit: Lionsgate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Nominees:

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Although Thomas Newman still has a shot for “1917”, the momentum seems to be with the “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. Estimated winner: “Joker” Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Nominees:

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“(I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”

“I stand with you” from “breakthrough”

“Stand Up” by “Harriet” Elton John is likely to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his “Lion King” victory with another trophy. Estimated winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” Photo credit: Paramount Pictures

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” In a fight between “1917”, “Parasite” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” the last may have the size and appeal of a hometown to win. Estimated winner: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Photo credit: Sony Pictures

BEST SOUND EDITING Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Will it be the war film “1917” or the car racing film “Ford against Ferrari”? War has a slight edge. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST SOUND MIXING

Nominees:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Even if “Ford vs. Ferrari” wins for the sound editing, “1917” is probably the leader here. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Nominees:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” The nominees for the best picture have an advantage in this category, and the work in “1917” is not as divisive as the aging effects in “The Irishman”. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Nominees:

“Corpus Christi”

“Honey Country”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite” At this year’s Oscars, other categories are easy to predict, but nothing that easy. Estimated winner: “Parasite” Credit: Neon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

Nominees:

“American factory”

“The cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country” In a very tight race between these three films, “American Factory” can have a slight lead. Estimated winner: “American Factory” Credit: Netflix

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Nominees:

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” In a skimpy race, the hopeful Doc with the best title “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” displaces the darkest, the biggest hit: “In the Absence”. Estimated winner: “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” Photo credits: A + E Networks

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

Nominees:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” The academy may show a bit of Pixar fatigue, but “Toy Story 4” has won the most guild awards and there is nothing that can really end it. Estimated winner: “Toy Story 4” Credit: Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Nominees:

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister” This race could be due to the two major studio offerings, “Hair Love” from Sony and “Kitbull” from Pixar. Estimated winner: “Kitbull” Credit: Pixar

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Nominees:

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister” All of the nominees are strong, but the one American film in the group could have a small advantage. Estimated winner: “The Neighbors’ Window”

