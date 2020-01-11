advertisement

Erivo declined an offer to perform her “Harriet” anthem in the British equivalent of the Oscars, and said it was not a “party trick”.

Cynthia Erivo received two Oscar nominations on Monday morning: one for the best actress for her applauded performance in “Harriet” and another as the singer and performer of the musical hymn of the then drama film “Stand Up”. However, Erivo did not land a BAFTA nomination for “Harriet” earlier this week, and there were no colored people in the four acting categories either. While the BAFTAs have no category for the best original song, the British Academy has excluded Erivo from a nomination and invited them to play “stand up” at the ceremony that takes place on February 2nd. However, this happened in the wake of #BAFTAsSoWhite, Erivo declined the offer.

Erivo confirmed to Extra (via People) that she refused to appear at the BAFTAs and told the outlet: “I felt (the invitation) was not a colored person in the right light,” she told the outlet. “It felt like it appealed to me as an entertainer, as opposed to a person who is part of the world of the film, and I think it is important to make it known that it is not something you are considered to be Party trick, you know? “

Erivo received both a Screen Actors Guild nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for Harriet, which was released in the UK on November 22 last year. “I work hard and every color person who works in these films this year has worked really hard, and there are many who deserve to be celebrated,” said Erivo. “And no directors, I just said” Come on “.”

As announced earlier this week, the British Academy is reviewing its voting process in response to the all-encompassing outrage (not to mention that only male candidates are represented in the Best Director category). BAFTA Film Committee chairman Marc Samuelson said there was an “annoying lack of diversity among actors” and added: “It’s just a frustration that the industry is not progressing as fast as the entire BAFTA Team would like. ” Since then, Samuelson has promised a “careful and detailed review (of the voting process) inside and outside of membership”.

Monday morning’s Oscar nominations are also expected to be white and male. With the support of SAG, Erivo has a good chance of receiving her first Oscar nomination for best actress. (Read our forecasts here.)

