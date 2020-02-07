advertisement

Watch Cynthia Erivo as Queen of the Soul for the first time in Nat Geo’s first teaser “Genius: Aretha”. Look at that above.

The clip will be broadcast as part of the Oscars television show on Sunday on sister channel ABC by Nat Geo to promote the upcoming season of the anthology before its premiere in May.

Led by Ervio, who has been nominated for several Oscars for her role in the Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet”, “Genius: Aretha” is the third installment of the Nat Geo-Anthology that dramatizes the lives of the greatest innovators in history.

“Genius: Aretha” will be premiered on Nat Geo on four consecutive evenings, starting with Memorial Day on Monday, May 25th. The eight-part series examines “Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career – and the immeasurable impact and lasting influence She has experienced music and culture all over the world. “

Erivo is joined by a cast with Courtney B. Vance, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Sanai Victoria. Suzan-Lori Parks is showrunner in the new season. Anthony Hemingway is an executive producer and director.

