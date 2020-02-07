advertisement

Erivo is the only color actor to compete for an Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday.

Cynthia Erivo received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress this year, thanks to her performance in “Harriet”. The recognition is not only for the Tony winner’s first Oscar nomination, but also for the only color actress who received an Oscar nomination for the 92nd Academy Awards. The extinction of color actors this year has sparked the # OscarsSoWhite controversy again, which became all the more urgent when the BAFTA Film Awards did not nominate a single color actor. As a result, Erivo declined BAFTA’s invitation to perform “Harriet’s” Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up” during the ceremony. Cut to the BAFTA Awards, in which Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for “Joker” and used his time on the podium to criticize the award season for the routine omission of color performers.

“It meant someone like him listening and seeing what was going on, and getting so far that he could pretend it wasn’t going to happen,” Erivo recently praised Variety that the “Joker” actor won the Oscar Season for such a season proclaimed public platform. “And to say it in a place where he was really brave at the time and it meant a lot to me as a Brit to hear him say that.”

“I hope we didn’t fall on deaf ears. We never know,” Erivo continued. “But I think it was time for someone like him to say it because people like me, the black girls of the world, the black men of the world, to say it consistently, but we are not always heard. So maybe it would have needed to change something. “

When Joaquin accepted the BAFTA Best Actor Award, he admitted to being part of the problem in Hollywood and was ashamed to add to the white privilege that causes actors of color to be excluded from price races. “I feel conflicted because so many of my colleagues who deserve it don’t have the same privilege,” Phoenix said of the win. “I think we are sending a very clear message to people with colors that you do not welcome here. I think that is the message that we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and on a way that we benefit. “

Phoenix is ​​the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, while Erivo faces tough competition from the best actress leader Renee Zellweger.

