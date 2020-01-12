advertisement

Cyn Santana creates unnecessary stress by caring for her exes. She talks about a good match on her newfound freedom and her plans to move forward, but in tonight’s Love and Hip-Hop New York episode, she was pressed by Erica Mena trying to reunite Joe Budden in Tahiry. It’s a wacky thing to do on Erica’s part, but something Cyn shouldn’t be highlighting.

Let us immerse ourselves in their history. Cyn and Joe Budden broke up last year and have a toddler son. Joe and Tahiry broke up a few years ago, but have a long history of intermittent relationships. Joe and Tahiry are legendary because Joe had been posting their relationship antics on YouTube for years, before love and hip-hop were one thing. But then they stepped it up on the Internet and joined Love and hip-hop in the beginning. Their hectic love story ended with Tahiry rejecting Joe’s marriage proposal. They both apparently evolved, but many people hoped they would get back together, and some people have sworn that Joe is still in love with Tahiry. It may have been, it’s not like Cyn and Tahiry are not similar in many ways. So Cyn’s insecurity makes sense but it doesn’t help.

advertisement

Cyn ended up on the show because she was dating Erica Mena. Erica was Cyn’s first relationship with a woman. It didn’t go well between them. Shortly after this fall, Cyn and Joe revealed that they were a couple and their relationship continued to unfold on LHHNY. This is where we saw them having a baby, then getting engaged and breaking up.

Fast forward for this season. Tahiry and Erica are both back in the series, after taking breaks respectively, and they are obviously plants intended to cause drama. We are only a few episodes and they have managed to disturb Cyn’s peace.

Basically, Cyn learned that Joe and Tahiry had recently returned to communication, and even went shopping for “adjustments for Erica’s wedding.” She also learned that Erica was trying to find Cyn and Tahiry. Instead of leaving him alone, she only had to investigate. How many people do not leave well enough alone in front of their ex to break their hearts again? Anyway…

Joe told her she’s making more than she is, but he’s an expert level gas lighter, so it’s understandable that her word hasn’t been adjusted. In Cyn’s mind, it’s untidy that his ex tries to link his other ex to his ex. It’s true, but if Cyn was really on top, or had really planned to really let go, she would have let him roll. Instead, she confronted Erica about it and was nowhere but more upset. In the end, Erica didn’t care about her feelings. Erica sat casually and turned on the gas, which is obviously sensitive. But just when things seemed really low, Cyn stood up and walked away.

And this is the energy from which we can all learn!

To get away.

Keep him cute and don’t let anyone disturb your peace, especially when he’s an ex. I hope this is a lesson that will fall to Cyn. Keep Erica in the past and co-parenting with Joe, but don’t argue about anything more than necessary. We are talking about mental health in 2020.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

LHHNYS10: Jenn The Groupie Slayer is really fun or really sad

Recap of the “LHHNYS9” meeting: Rich Dollaz rises on Safaree

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement