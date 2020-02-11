advertisement

Just as the sun began to shine, the weather became hectic again as a tropical cyclone on the Australian east coast began to approach.

Huge waves, beach erosion, storm winds and fresh rains are on the agenda, and Cyclone Uesi’s trail is consolidated as a direct hit from waters off New South Wales.

Even before it arrives, thunderstorms will likely bring more rain to the already soaked state.

The potential rainfall for Sydney has more than doubled over the next few days. Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart also saw downpours. This will only exacerbate the flooding that started after last weekend’s flood.

“Uesi could bring really wild weather,” warns a forecaster.

According to the Fiji Weather Service, Cyclone Uesi is currently a Category 2 storm west of New Caledonia in the Coral Sea.

Cyclone Uesi is currently west of New Caledonia and is heading towards Australia. Image: Fiji Meteorological Service. Cyclone Planned location of Uesi on Friday. Image: Sky News weather

In most meteorological models, the system travels southwest on a trail toward the NSW coast, but also sweeps southeast Queensland later in the week.

Cyclones that directly affect NSW are not uncommon, but far less common than in Queensland, where the tropical water is perfect for adding some juice to the oceanic systems.

However, unusually warm water south of Queensland – and a large high-pressure system in the Tasman – help direct Uesi to the state coast.

“One model keeps the Uesi busy in New Caledonia, but most models have it on the trail and closer to Australia, from the Queensland border to NSW,” he said Sky News weather stationMeteorologist Rob Sharpe this morning.

METAMORPHOSIS

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), there is a moderate risk that if the storm penetrates Australian waters on Friday, it could still be a tropical cyclone.

But it is also possible that he will undergo a metamorphosis on his trip to Australia – from a tropical to an extra-tropical cyclone, also known as a medium-wide cyclone.

“This means that the strongest winds, rather than being right in the middle of the system, go a little further out,” said Sharpe.

It is likely to be weakened by its current strength and unlikely to land, but it could still take a significant blow.

“The most likely scenario is that it grazes the coast of NSW. Depending on how close it gets, Uesi could bring really wild weather, ”he said.

Even if Uesi is kept a reasonable distance from the coast, it could bring a short blast of strong wind and heavy rain, but the greatest threat would come from the swell, Sharpe said.

In previous cases of cyclones in the direction of NSW, waves with a height of almost 10 m and severe beach erosion were recorded.

“In fact, the wild weather will continue to be the focus for the next week. More major weather systems are on the plan,” he said.

The waves generated by Cyclone Uesi are probably huge and up to 5 m high. This is the projected wave height on Friday evening. Picture: Windy

Much of the rain in the next few days has less to do with Uesi than with a storm gang. You could see how heavy rains gave off a lot of moisture in a limited time.

Overnight, the bill of materials increased the likely amount of rain for Sydney, Yesterday’s forecast had a drop of up to 20 mm today – but the most recent forecast has an increase of up to 50 mm with the same morning and more showers over the weekend.

Byron Bay could be smashed to almost 150mm in the coming days ahead of the weekend. About 100 mm south of Sydney could fall on Nowra, with Thursday looking the wettest.

However, as the cyclone accelerates, the rain forecast for Friday and the weekend is expected to increase further.

Flood warnings are available for the Clarence, Hawkesbury, Moruya, Deua, Orara, Castlereagh, Paroo, Belubula, Weir and Snowy rivers.

The eye of Cyclone Uesi near New Caledonia. Picture: NOAA USA

WEATHER ABOUT AUSTRALIA

Energy infrastructure operator Ausgrid announced that it had powered 102,000 households again after the record rain last weekend. However, around 40,000 objects have to be reconnected by him and Endeavor Energy.

Wet in Brisbane with 85mm of rain in the next days and heights around 30C. A possible shower in Canberra Today with heavy rain on Thursday and further into the weekend. The temperature should exceed in the high twenties.

Some drizzle, but mostly dry in the next few days Melbourne Topping out ceremony at 30C. Friday could be hot, humid and stormy with heavy rain.

Over the Bassstrasse, Hobart will be cloudy with highs in the low twenties and possible heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

Mostly warm Adelaide with temperatures above 31C on Thursday. Hot and clear in Perth with a maximum temperature of 32C today and 36C on Friday, but cool over the weekend. Afternoon storms and 32C in Darwin,

