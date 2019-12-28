advertisement

More than 130 Fiji Airways flights were canceled for 48 hours due to a tropical cyclone over the South Pacific nation.

71 flights to and from Fiji – including from the Australian capitals to Nadi – were canceled on Saturday with Fiji Airways and Fiji Link due to a Category 2 cyclone.

Flights between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are affected. That was after more than 60 flights were canceled on Friday.

Flights to and from Fiji are affected.

Other airlines, including Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia, also delayed or canceled flights on Saturday.

“According to weather ratings and forecasts of the adverse conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Sarai, a number of Fiji Link and Fiji Airways services for Friday, December 27, 2019 and Saturday, December 28, 2019 are affected,” the website said the Fijian airline.

“Fiji Airways apologizes for any inconvenience when planning travel and reiterates that safety is always the top priority of the airline.” The Australian authorities had warned travelers that the cyclone should start on Friday.

“The tropical cyclone Sarai is expected to land on Fiji on December 27th. Expect strong winds, floods and storm surges, ”says the SmartTraveller website on Saturday.

“Stay in touch with friends and family, monitor local media for updates, and follow local authority directions.”

A Cyclone in 2018 caused enormous damage to Fiji.

Almost 2,000 people had to leave their homes in Fiji when the cyclone hit the Pacific island nation on Saturday with heavy rains and destructive winds.

The New Zealander Melonie Sheppard, who is on vacation in the west of the Fijian mainland on the island of Mana, described the situation as “scary” and said that her resort was closed.

“We are hit by violent winds and horizontal rains. The resort delivers packaged meals and water directly to the rooms, if possible,” she told the New Zealand Herald.

“Wind howls and the remains of trees fly around, doors and windows shake, huge waves roll onto the shore. Water is now running into some rooms – sometimes it’s a little scary. “

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office announced Saturday morning that there were no reports of injuries.

The director of the office, Vasiti Soko, said that the emergency services helped people in lower areas to evacuate to higher areas.

On its current route, the cyclone will pass by Fiji’s main island, Viti Levu, and then travel across Fiji’s southern islands to Tonga, where the tropical cyclone warning center has been activated and the storm is expected to arrive late Sunday.

