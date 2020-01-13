advertisement

Before Suzanne drove home one evening, she switched on the small video camera that she attached to her helmet while cycling in Dublin. Shortly after 7 p.m. she turned into Blackhall Place and drove towards the Stoneybatter.

“I always used to go this way, so I know my way around. It was 7:05 p.m. and the bus lane was not in operation. Any traffic could use them. The traffic was light and there was a cyclist behind me. “

The camera footage, which Suzanne later published on Twitter, shows a Dublin bus pulling up sharply in front of the cyclists to reach a stop. Suzanne then overtakes the bus, but immediately the same vehicle races past and comes dangerously close.

“When I first passed his window, I told him that I would record and report him to gardaí,” says Suzanne, who prefers not to give her last name.

“Then he raced past my elbow while the outer track was completely empty. I realized that there was a punishment thing. It is the first time that something has happened to me. Many cyclists recognize it, it is an intentionally narrow pass to intimidate or fear a cyclist, ”she says.

“According to the new legislation, it is punishable to cause inconvenience when overtaking or to endanger a cyclist. The first time he passed me it was an inconvenience, the second time I was in danger. “

I legally ride a bike anyway, but I would be extra careful now because I am recording my own journey

Suzanne lodged a complaint with Dublin Bus and received a response from the company’s data protection department that she was aware of her camera footage and was following the incident.

A spokesman for Dublin Bus confirmed that the incident was being investigated, saying that all complaints reported to the company were “very seriously” taken. If a violation is found, appropriate action will be taken internally, he said.

Suzanne remains skeptical, however, that anything will emerge from her report. At the end of last year, she submitted camera shots and reported the Gardaí to another driver about dangerous driving, but received no response.

She is a regular cyclist and bought her camera last year after five years of “close calls” with vehicles on the road. “I legally ride a bike anyway, but I would be extra careful now because I am recording my own trip. So I monitor myself. It improves cyclist behavior when more trips are filmed.”

Conn Donovan, secretary of the Cork cycling campaign, says Lake Garda should follow the leadership of the Welsh police who launched Operation Snap in 2017. This allows the public to upload camera images of traffic offenses, and hundreds of drivers are punished and prosecuted. A similar online reporting tool has now been introduced in several English countries.

“Gardaí won’t do anything unless you go to the train station and complain,” Donovan says. “If I did this twice, the guards asked if I would like to go to court with the complaints. It’s almost like they’re trying to stop you from moving it forward. Many people give up at this point. They think I’m not hurt, nobody’s dead and I don’t want to go to court to testify. In the UK, you can easily upload the footage to a data portal. “

It really depends on the attitude of the individual member of An Garda

Donovan says he was reluctant to hear from Gardaí about complaints from cyclists. At one point, he says, he was told that fines for cycling could have a negative impact on police relationships, while at other times he was told that funds were simply not available to investigate his complaint.

“It really depends on the attitude of the individual member of An Garda. If you have someone who has experience of being knocked over by cyclists, they may be understanding, but others do not appreciate the risks we face. “

Cyclist Sam McCormack, who regularly tweets photos of vehicles parked on separate bike paths in Cork City, also believes that Gardaí does not take reports of illegal parking seriously.

McCormack has informed authorities and city councils several times that taxis are waiting for customers on bike paths, but says they rarely follow.

“We have to be treated like second-class citizens. We are very frustrated with the lack of action, especially when it comes from Gardaí.”

Eight cyclists died on Irish roads last year, including 19-year-old UCD student and chair of Labor Youth Cormac Ó Braonáin, who collided with a night luas just before Christmas on St. Peter’s Square near Charlemont Bridge in southern Dublin.

Indian data analyst Neeraj Jain died in early November after his bicycle collided with a cement truck at the intersection of South Circular Road and Brookfield Road near St. James’s Hospital.

People in vehicles are responsible for machines that could end someone’s life with an ankle strike

While the number of deaths of cyclists fell from nine in 2018 to 14 in 2017 last year, bicycle lobby groups continue to warn of the many dangers that cyclists are exposed to, especially due to the lack of bicycle infrastructure. This, they argue, is exacerbated by the failure of many drivers to take vulnerable road users into account.

The messages from the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána are also problematic, says Kieran Ryan of the Dublin Cycling Campaign. “There is this wrong correspondence with the sharing of the streets and for this reason we all have the same responsibility. However, we are not all at the same risk. People in vehicles are responsible for machines that could end someone’s life with an ankle strike . “

The campaign’s focus on high-resolution bike gear and helmets has created a “victim-guilt culture”, according to Ryan. “It’s a culture in which vulnerable road users are the first to be held responsible, while attitudes towards drivers seem to show more sympathy.”

When we apply the law, we apply it equally. Everyone should be careful

Supt Eddie Golden of the National Roads and Policing Bureau agrees that all cyclists should be protected, but emphasizes that the squad members have an “unbiased view of all road users”.

“When we apply the law, we apply it equally. Everyone should be careful and take care of themselves, ”he says. “It’s all about defensive cycling. You have to try to predict where the danger is and not put yourself at risk.”

Supt Golden admits that the number of “distracted drivers” using their phones is increasing, but notes that pedestrians and cyclists can also be distracted by electronic devices.

He says that Gardaí, who are patrolling on bicycles, have to train a week before going on the streets. There are 177 mountain bikes used by gardaí and 800 members have completed this training since 2016.

Lake Garda has not yet completed the investigation into the deaths of Jain and Ó Braonáin, but says that the circumstances of each collision are fully investigated, including “vehicle traffic safety, road conditions, weather conditions, and driver behavior,” and has continued to call for witnesses contact.

“The victims and the families of the victims are a priority,” says Supt Golden. “If we could transform some drivers the way they drive, that would help. But from An Garda it’s the same enforcement against everyone. Every road user is concerned with doing the right thing at the right time. “

