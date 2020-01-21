advertisement

Witnesses told Derbyshire Live that a cyclist was involved in the serious collision which closed Ashbourne Road this afternoon.

Derbyshire police are investigating the accident, which appears to have taken place near the road junction with Markeaton Island, near the entrance to McDonald’s Drive-Thu.

A52 Ashbourne Road is currently closed in both directions from Princes Charles Avenue to Markeaton Island just before 2:30 p.m.

A cord is in place and more than a dozen emergency vehicles are visible in the area.

Several police cars, an ambulance, a paramedic’s car, and two police vehicle camera vans were among the vehicles on the scene.

Chelsea Shaw, 28, of Enfield Road, said: “It looks bad. I can see a motorcycle on the road. Cars fly here all the time. There aren’t many accidents but you hear lots of beeps. Cross fingers for those concerned. “

Another reader contacted Derbyshire Live to say that a collision had occurred between a car and a truck.

Cars inside the cordon were allowed to leave.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said, “We advise #Derby motorists to avoid #MarkeatonIsland this afternoon while we are witnessing a serious collision. We received information about the collision just before 2 pm .

“Ashbourne Road, from Princes Charles Avenue to the roundabout, is currently closed. We expect it to remain closed for a period of time. Officers are on site to divert traffic.”

A Brackensdale Avenue resident says the incident “looks really serious” and hopes everyone is well.

The resident, who went out to walk his dog, said: “I have never seen anything like this before, it looks really serious. I hope everyone is doing well.

“I knew something had happened while traffic was growing on Brackensdale Avenue. It’s really crazy that they closed both sides. “

