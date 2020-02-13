Two Derby businessmen once again prepared the glove for others to join them for a weekend of cycling in Mallorca and Derbyshire in April – and brought their Olympian friends to the Derby iPro stadium for officially launch the challenge.

Dean Jackson, founder and owner of the HUUB triathlon kit specialists, and David Torrington, CEO of Sky Recruitment Solutions, plan the 200 km challenge on April 16 and 17.

They invited Professor Greg Whyte OBE, the performance expert who supported celebrities in their sport relief challenges, alongside Commonwealth Games triathlon champion Henri Schoeman and Olympic bronze medalist to officially launch the Derbados2020 cycling challenge shared their tips for success.

All who participate in Derbados2020 will be invited to raise funds for two causes of the Derby: the Derbyshire Institute of Sport, which helps athletes become world class, and Annabel’s Angels, which provides financial assistance to residents undergoing treatment for Cancer.

For those unable to cycle in Spain, Derby-based sport cycling will be held on April 17 at Carsington Water, sponsored by Raleigh and Knights Solicitors.

Led by Annels’s Angels and the Derbyshire Institute of Sport, cyclists can cycle individually or as part of a team of four – covering the same distance as the Majorcan crew on a dedicated Carsington route using road bikes, mountain bikes, electric bikes or static bikes with prizes awarded for special achievements.

The pride of the Mallorcan team will be the flag of the Derbados – in support of the Derby-based Huub / Wattbike team that has taken the sport by storm – beating some of the best international pursuit teams under the self-proclaimed flag.

Dean Jackson explained, “This is our Olympic challenge for 2020 and the perfect way to encourage people to get back in shape.

“It’s about using sport to get in better shape, raise funds and spread the word that Derbados is the new cycling capital of the UK – if not the world!”

David Torrington continued, “I hope the Derby business community in particular will stand behind us to support two incredible Derby-based causes and have fun in the sun at the same time.”

Simon Hancox, President of Annabel’s Angels, said: “Annabel’s Angels is a charity run by volunteers and, once again, we are very proud to be part of Derbados 2020. Without such fundraising events, we could not support families and individuals with cancer at a time when they need us most. We are really looking forward to being part of this challenge. “

Chloe Maudsley of the Derbyshire Institute of Sport said: “We want to inspire people to participate in this year’s Olympics, cycling 200 km in 2020 to raise £ 20,000 for two very important causes in Derbyshire. I really hope that the Derbyshire community will support this and we are particularly keen for businesses to rise to the challenge by helping their staff get involved. “

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/derbados2019/ or contact derbados@derbyshireis.co.uk for more information.

.