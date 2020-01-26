advertisement

INGLEWOOD, California – Cris “Cyborg” Justino won the Bellator Featherweight Championship on Saturday night, becoming the first fighter to win title belts in four major MMA organizations after Julia Budd was stopped on round four at Bellator 238.

On her Bellator debut after seven fights and over three years at the UFC, Justino (22-2) ended Budd’s eight-year winning streak and dethroned Bellator’s long-time 145-pound champion with brutal style.

After surviving some rough early stretches and finally underpinning her physical dominance, Justino ended it with a flood of kicks and punches on the fence. She dropped Budd forever and slapped him on the body before jumping on the fence to celebrate with the crowd in the forum south of downtown Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old cyborg fought in the same arena where she faced her biggest professional setback – a 51-second loss to UFC two-belt winner Amanda Nunes in December 2018 – and showed that she had the fast, heavy hands she made has not lost She has been the best mixed martial artist for much of her career.

“It’s so amazing,” said Cyborg. “I lost my belt here in the forum and then another.”

Justino was a champion in Strikeforce and Invicta before finally moving to the UFC and quickly becoming the first female featherweight champion in 2017. After losing her UFC title 13 months ago and finishing the PhD last year, the Brazilian star signed a contract with Bellator and immediately got the chance to be the first man or woman to win the titles in four major promotions held.

Budd (13-3) has won 11 fights in a row since Ronda Rousey hit her with an armbar in 2011. Born in British Columbia, Bellator became the first featherweight champion in 2017 and defended the belt three times, but Cyborg was too much.

Budd actually dropped Cyborg in the middle of the opening round, but escaped the traffic jam when Budd illegally threw a knee while Cyborg was knocked down.

After Cyborg landed better shots in a slower second round, Cyborg Budd dropped his right hand in the middle of the third round and controlled the rest of the round.

Justino signed with Bellator in September after her UFC contract expired. She won six fights in the UFC and became the first 145-pound female winner in the promotion.

But her only UFC loss was the spectacular roar of Nunes, which Justinos has ended an unbeaten series of 21 fights since 2005. Nunes claimed to have Cyborg’s featherweight belt and made a clear case for her supremacy over Justino as the greatest fighter in MMA history for women.

Justino reacted to her loss with humility and perspective, but her longstanding struggle with UFC President Dana White never got better. A fight later, Cyborg left the UFC and signed with his biggest North American rival.

Long-time UFC fighter Sergio Pettis made his Bellator debut with a win in the first round over bantamweight Alfred Khashakyan.

Pettis (19-5), the younger brother of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, dropped Khashakyan’s right hand and raped him to the ground before he passed out with a guillotine. Sergio Pettis had not won a fight in his last fight before his UFC career with 14 fights since September 2013.

Featherweight Juan Archuleta beat Henry Corrales and an enemy crowd, made a unanimous decision, and then climbed into the cage to make an obscene gesture to fans of the forum with both hands and to fuel his struggle for inactivity. Archuleta’s winning streak in 18 fights ended in a loss of decision against Patricio Friere last December.

In the co-main event, veteran Darrion Caldwell featherweight Bellator prevailed in the first round by defeating the undefeated Adam Borics from Hungary. Caldwell celebrated with a back flip from the top of the 3 meter cage.

