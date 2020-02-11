advertisement

“Power” actress La La Anthony is here, which makes it difficult for anyone not to feel the pressure of the handcuff season. The top artist has blessed social media with a sizzling photo of herself deflecting Woman Crush’s daily goals.

Key facts: Last weekend, La La launched Instagram with must-have content.

Key details: Recently, La La has wowed people with crazy bikini beach photos.

Wait, there is more: In early January 2020, La La raised her eyebrows after being spotted during a public outing with the actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Recent photos of Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La Anthony, seen with Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, wonder on the Internet if La La is trying to get some of the power from Doctor Manhattan. The Power actress and Aquaman star were photographed together, having breakfast at Tribeca on Tuesday, January 8. La La (38) and Mateen II (33), being seen together quickly raised eyebrows. Mainly because Anthony is a married woman and it was not that long ago that he arranged things with Melo. (HHW)

Before you leave: Despite speculation, additional reports have claimed that La La was not discreet for a romantic date.

“He is a mutual friend and Melo and La are doing very well. They are back together,” a source close to Carmelo told Page Six. La La, 38, and handsome actor, 33, who played the role of Cadillac in “The Get Down”, portrayed the Black Manta in “Aquaman” and currently plays Cal Abar in “Watchmen” by HBO, were spotted having lunch together at Tribeca on Tuesday. (page six)

