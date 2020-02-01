advertisement

I don’t know anything about you, but I can go insane through bureaucracy and the seemingly endless steps that need to be taken to do everything from adjusting an invoice to something important like adjusting a will.

I recently wanted to change my cellular service, and the steps I had to go through the online chat portal were endless and took over an hour. In the end, the email confirmation showed that the request I had received was ignored and a secondary request was the only thing that was honored.

It’s a little thing, I know. But it reminded me of the bureaucracy everyone is going through, including our many small businesses in Whistler, and the frustration it can cause.

So I had to laugh out loud last week when the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) ‘s “Paperweight Awards” appeared in my email.

These awards honor the worst examples of bureaucracy in Canada. And guess B.C. won the B.C. the employer’s provincial health tax regime.

The Employer Health Tax is particularly burdensome for entrepreneurs because it forces them to pay quarterly payments based on estimates of their payroll and not on their actual payroll.

Local economic conditions, consumer demand and the labor market are all unpredictable factors that are beyond the control of the business owner and can affect wages and salaries. If a company is found to have underestimated its annual payroll, it must pay the difference with interest,

“We can laugh at the absurdity, but these rules are a tremendous waste of time, money and energy for citizens and small business owners. Most of them also have a fairly clear solution that we are proposing to the relevant governments and authorities,” said Jordi Morgan, CFIB’s Vice President for Atlantic Canada, in the email message.

The federal government also called for companies applying for the Foreign Temporary Workers Program to need a “labor market impact assessment for Canada,” including expensive, non-refundable fees, excessive application forms, and a waiting period of six to nine months to get a decision. “

This is a bureaucratic hassle that Whistler can refer to, as the business world here, under the direction of the Chamber, has been trying to change this for years.

And I love this agreement: The “Community Benefits Agreement” from the British Department of Transport and Infrastructure (BMI) has received approval to force employers and employees to comply 336 pages of complex, inflexible union rules that go as far as outline what types of meat and spices are acceptable in sandwiches.

Other favorites

from me are:

• The Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons and Provincial Government, which make it extremely difficult for physicians to move their licenses between provinces or travel to provide much-needed services in provinces with shortages;

• Municipalities across Canada due to outdated, redundant and slow approval procedures for business and residential areas. For example, until recently, the approval process in Winnipeg only allowed electrical inspections to be booked by phone between 8:30 and 9:30 AM;

• The Treasury of Newfoundland and Labrador requires that any grocery store that sells beer only takes back as much empties as bottles were sold in the same transaction.

Please, governments at all levels, shake your head.

We are only a few weeks away from one of my other favorite lists – that of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). It awards the Teddy Awards to draw attention to projects in which taxpayers’ money is wasted in an immense manner.

The city of Vancouver included last year’s list for its “Email to a Tree” initiative. The idea was part of a project designed to highlight local artists. The city has posted signs with ID numbers and email addresses on around two dozen trees in the Jericho and Point Gray areas asking visitors to contact them by email. According to the CTF, five artists each received $ 10,000 to respond to these emails “within a week.”

I wonder if the federal government’s global affairs department will be named this year after it was announced last summer that it has spent $ 127,000 on crystal and stemmed glasses since 2016.

Could Whistler be named for the $ 6.7 million Gateway Loop project, which spent $ 2.2 million on the roof alone?

Perhaps the proposed $ 4.5 million plan for a public pavilion washroom will also be on the list? And before you point out that the money comes from the Resort Municipality Initiative’s visitor-paid fund, keep in mind that 40 percent of visitors are Canadian taxpayers and 28.5 percent BC. Taxpayer.

All taxpayers at all levels of government expect accountability and sensible decisions to be made about spending our hard-earned dollars.

