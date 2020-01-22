advertisement

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A motorcycle dealer in a part of Schuylkill County has spent countless hours in a project that will be published for the masses.

A motorcycle in Shaeffer’s Harley Davidson near Orwigsburg has undergone a major transformation.

“I think it’s a chance to show our talent, and a different spin on the industry right now. It gives us the opportunity to revive a bike that stayed a little behind and needed some well-needed love, so we were able to show it, “said Parts Manager Glen Piazza.

This 2003 Harley Davidson Electra Glide had more than 100,000 miles on it when it was traded four years ago. Over the past three months, employees have given a complete makeover here. When it is all ready, the bike will be featured in Thunder Roads magazine.

“Our engineers tore it all the way to the frame. The engine was sent to Revolution Performance for a complete rebuild. Every part that we could possibly powder-coated was powder-coated. All cans are painted. One of the nicest things is that we used the Namz company for their wiring harness to change it from an Electra Glide with a full cockpit with all the meters in front to a minimalist look with just the headlight and removing certain meters and such, “Piazza said.

There is some pressure for Shaeffer’s to have the bike ready for the unveiling by the weekend. Cody Burns has worked for the dealer for seven years and has spent around 100 hours on the project, including a few late nights this week.

“It’s super worth it. It’s a good challenge and it lets us show off our skills. The fact that we can take something out of one piece and make it completely customized for a man for exactly what he wants,” Burns said.

The finished bike will be revealed to the public on Saturday at the dealer near Orwigsburg. There will also be a workshop with some of the experts starting at 11:15 am.

