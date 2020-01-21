advertisement

A stunning new Merricks North home was sold at a record price.

A Melbourne buyer looking for a weekend vacation paid an undisclosed sum of $ 5 to $ 5.5 million for 155 Bittern-Dromana Rd.

The flagship price for a six-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,000-square-foot house has been reduced from $ 6.5 million to $ 5.5 million since it was listed late last year.

It was completed last September by local luxury home builder Neil Williams & Sons and owned by Neil’s son Luke.

“It’s a spectacular property and it was about finding the right buyer,” said Rob Curtain, director of Peninsula Sotheby.

“The buyer was impressed by the low maintenance of the property, which offers a view of a neighboring 8 hectare farm.”

He said the sellers had decided to re-sell the house instead of living in it as planned.

Merricks North’s previous $ 4.9 million property price record was held on a 13.7-hectare property at 111 Bittern-Dromana Rd, which was sold in 2018.

Mr. Curtain said the deluxe house he sold to No. 155 was built with sloping walls and without any square spaces.

He also noted that three of Neil Williams’ sons had recently listed houses, all of which were built on the Mornington Peninsula.

The house at Bittern-Dromana Road 155 has a 20-meter pool that extends under the elevated house and from which you can look over the paddocks.

There’s also a pool house and outdoor patio, while the interiors are rammed clay walls, bespoke pendant lights, and a spectacular kitchen with a butler sideboard.

Meanwhile, another new house from the same builder, 17 Old Tom Morris Rd, Fingal, was sold for $ 2 million.

The Moonah Links property, located on an elevated block, had price hopes of $ 2.3 million.

