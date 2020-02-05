Information to the Palm Beach Post
The national day of signing is just around the corner. University athletes from various sports, especially football, have the opportunity to sign national letters of intent with college programs.
The Palm Beach Post does not cover every day of signing, so we ask sporting directors and coaches to send in photos and information about their signatures.
Please email us at pbsports@pbpost.com and help us identify all of these great student athletes.
Here is the list of the previously submitted signatures
DWYER
baseball
Jacoby Long, University of Miami
Colin Thomas, Rollins College
Dylan East from Palm Beach State College
crew
Emma Cavendish, Princeton University
Soccer
Christian Lee, Alabama State University
Soft ball
Casey Goguts, Georgia Tech
Madalyn Davis St. Francis University
Gabbie Haas, College of Central Florida
Daija Torchia from Indian River State College
tennis
Anthony Cassini, North Greenville University
volleyball
Thomas Curry, University of North Greenville
PARK VISTA
baseball
Collin Grimmel, Salem International University
Aidan Maloney, Rollins College
Soccer
Riley Klaus from Lake Forest College
Dylan Lacroix, Dartmouth College
Girls basketball
Brooke Bogatz, ST
Girl swimming
Ella Gates from Indian River State College
volleyball
Olivia Marinella from Palm Beach State College