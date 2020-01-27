advertisement

It is difficult to fathom.

A role model and icon for so many young athletes, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas on Sunday morning. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven others were also killed in the crash. Bryant planned to train Gigi’s U-14 basketball games at the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park at 12 noon and 2 p.m.

Kobe was 41 years old.

The devastating news spread on social media. Numerous local athletes quickly reported on their interactions with the NBA legend. Many moments were captured on the 101 freeway at the Mamba Sports Academy, just 20 miles from the San Fernando Valley.

One of Kobe’s former teammates, Mike Penberthy, who is now the team’s assistant coach, was a member of the Lakers 2000-01 NBA Masters Team. Penberthy is a resident and lives in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Kobe Bryant of the Lakers in Los Angeles, right, receives a hand from Mike Penberthy after falling during the Lakers exhibition game against Memphis Grizzlies in Anaheim on Tuesday, October 23, 2001.

“If you win a championship with someone, there is a bond that can only be understood once you have made it,” said Penberthy. “We hugged like brothers in August. His long arms almost broke my neck … we laughed and told stories about our children. Then we hugged again and said, “I love you, brother”. Championship ties are special. He was special. ”

Penberthy’s sons, Ty and Jaden, play in Hart High Varsity basketball.

The former prominent representative of the Sierra Canyon, Cassius Stanley, had to deal with Kobe just a few weeks before one of the most important decisions in his young life.

“I trained at the Mamba Sports Academy and he made a Sirius XM seat,” said Stanley. “He came over and we talked about high school basketball and what I should watch out for in college. It might take a week or two before I decided to get involved with Duke. ”

Stanley was the Daily News Boys’ 2019 basketball player.

He wrote on his Instagram: “Growing up in Los Angeles and playing basketball was all we wanted to be as kids as kids. There were only so many iconic moments that determined my childhood … ”

Cole Micek, a former Oak Park high basketball player, met Kobe for the first time in the summer of 2018. Micek gathered the courage to introduce himself after shooting practice at the Mamba Sports Academy near Kobe. Micek didn’t know Kobe was watching.

“After saying hello, he complimented my shot and said I had a nice stroke,” said Micek. “When I told him that I would be directed to a NAIA school in Illinois, he said,” Go out and get buckets. “When I replied that I would do my best, he said that he didn’t want to hear it. To do it. It always stayed with me. ”

Jace Birdsongs (left) with Gianna Bryant after a training session with Kobe Bryant last summer.

Sierra Canyon Junior Jack Crevoiserat with Kobe Bryant at Staples Center in 2016 for NCAA tournament game between Duke and Oregon.

Former Sierra Canyon basketball player Amanda Olinger (center) with Kobe and Gianna Bryant on both sides.

The Granada Hills Charter basketball player, Haylee Aiden (center), with Kobe and Gianna Bryant on both sides.

Former Oak Park basketball player Cole Micek with Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy.



Former Montclair Prep basketball players (L-R) Jack Pollon, Jorge Brown and Geoff Hull with Kobe Bryant (back) at the Great Western Forum in the late 1990s.

Bryant was often seen in his own facility, where he either ran a clinic or coached his daughter’s basketball team.

Newbury Park High’s basketball freshman Jace Birdsong attended training sessions with Gigi. Jace’s father, Ryan, took photos and videos of Jace during these training times. He also took a great photo of Jace and Gigi last summer.

“He was an absolute inspiration for me and my son and the entire basketball community,” said Ryan.

The Saugus basketball coach Alfredo Manzano has a son, Cristian, who plays in the university team, and his daughter Mia, who plays in Alemany and is now at Hope International University. Manzano appreciated the moment when his family spent a summer in Santa Barbara with Kobe about 10 years ago.

“We were at his Kobe Academy,” said Manzano. “We were at Bacara and he was there too. We need to talk to him about 10 minutes. He was so down to earth. We really have time with him in an intimate setting on the terrace, nobody was around. I’ll never forget it.”

Saugus basketball coach Alfred Manzano (left) and family with Kobe Bryant 10 years ago at Bacara in Santa Barbara.

Kobe’s influence on girls’ basketball was huge, especially as the father of four girls. When it became known that he was coaching Gigi’s Mamba team, the killer Kobe we all saw on the pitch seemed much softer as a loving father and trainer.

Granada Hills Charter’s basketball player Haylee Aiden and former Sierra Canyon actress Amanda Olinger both play for the same travel team, Cal Swish. Both met Kobe and Gigi in 2018 in a practice at Vanguard University in Irvine.

“It’s still one of my favorite days,” said Aiden. “He was such an inspiration and so nice, just like Gigi. She was so cute and a baller. ”

