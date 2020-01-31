advertisement

Vixen Cuban link is here as if she was more than a fan of 50 cents. The hip-hop model sprang from his pride Unit G boss after being inducted into the Hollywood Star of Fame.

Key facts: Last night, the publicized boo of Fif went on Instagram with a slideshow of photos greeting him on his star.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

.. .. Motivation at its best! Congratulations, well deserved love!

A message shared by @ _cuban_link on January 30, 2020 at 12:31 pm PST

Key details: Yesterday, 50 Cent went online to share photos of the Cuban hanging out with him and the “Power” actress La La Anthony.

See this post on Instagram

me @lala and @_cuban_link POWER bad bitch edition. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A message shared by 50 Cent (@ 50cent) on January 30, 2020 at 3:55 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: In late November 2019, Link released a low-key gushy moment alongside 50 Cent in the Bahamas.

We need this type of love and affection right now! lol #CubanLink @ 50cent pic.twitter.com/jAgOdzKWtU

– SOHH (@sohh) November 30, 2019

Before you leave: A few days ago, Cuban fans blessed with tons of vacation moments.

See this post on Instagram

.. .. “it does not roll like me! #happythanksgivng

A message shared by @ _cuban_link on November 28, 2019 at 12:21 pm PST

See this post on Instagram

.. .. whewww people are fine Robe: @angelbrinks

A post shared by @ _cuban_link on November 28, 2019 at 5:40 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

.. .. beautiful views

A post shared by @ _cuban_link on November 29, 2019 at 10h06 PST

See this post on Instagram

.. .. peace Love Happiness

A post shared by @ _cuban_link on November 29, 2019 at 10.43 am PST

See this post on Instagram

.. .. Gorgeous

A post shared by @ _cuban_link on November 29, 2019 at 5:14 p.m. PST

The Cuban Link post calls 50 cents “Motivation at its best” In new photos: “Congratulations, well deserved love!” Appeared first.

advertisement