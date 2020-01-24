advertisement

Agriculture

January 24, 2020 against Steve Hanley

advertisement

Last June, Donald Trump boasted to a carefully selected audience of obedient followers in Florida: “Something I want to make clear to the media: we have one of the cleanest and sharpest – crystal clear, you’ve heard me say, I want crystal clear – air and water everywhere on earth. We create a future of American energy independence, and yet our air and water are the cleanest they have ever been. “

That’s a lie. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research: “After a 24.2% decrease from 2009 to 2016, the annual average particulate matter (PM2.5) in the United States in counties with monitors increased by 5.5% between 2016 and 2018 ” in dirty air led to 9,700 premature American deaths with an economic impact of $ 89 billion.

The Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, but there have always been questions about which water bodies were regulated by it. When President Obama expanded his application with many more water bodies – some seasonal – with his Waters of the United States policy, a storm of controversy arose. 27 states sued to block WOTUS. Farmers, land developers and mining companies are launching a furious opposition campaign, mocking policy as the greatest example of federal scope in history.

Now, under former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, the EPA has announced that it will withdraw WOTUS. But it goes even further and lowers federal jurisdiction over water bodies beyond what existed before Obama took office.

In a recent conversation with the National Builders ‘International Association of Home Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, Wheeler proudly stated: “All states have their own protection for waters within their borders, and many countries regulate wider than the federal government. Our new rule recognizes this relationship and ensures the right balance between Washington, D.C. and the states. And it clearly states which waters fall under federal control under the Clean Water Act and, more importantly, which waters fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of the states. “

One can only wonder why states are supposed to be able to regulate water quality within their boundaries, while California is being denied the opportunity to regulate its own air quality under the Clean Air Act. Such cognitive dissonance is common in maladministration that consistently adopts a “heads that we win, tails that you lose” attitude. The truth is that under Trump, the government is killing American citizens to seek favor with his deeply caught business friends. And his “base” is perfectly fine there.

Americans are the big losers

“This will be the biggest loss of clean water protection the country has ever seen,” Blan Holman, attorney at Southern Environmental Law Center, told the New York Times. “Because of this, drinking water for millions of Americans runs the risk of being infected by unregulated pollution. This not only reverses the Obama rule. This is the removal of protections established in the 1970s and 1980s that Americans relied on for their health. “

In a speech to the annual annual convention and trade fair of the American Farm Bureau Federation in Austin, Texas, Trump thundered: “I have ended one of the most ridiculous regulations of all – the disastrous waters of the last US government. Thanks you. It’s gone. That was a rule that actually took your ownership away from you. “

Another lie. The rule from the Obama era was based on an assessment of 1200 scientific studies that showed that streams and wetlands were connected to downstream waters. And legal experts say that replacing Trump goes even further than repealing the 2015 rule to deny decades-old protection against smaller headwaters.

“This is rolling the federal jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act further back than ever before,” said Patrick Parenteau, professor of environmental law at the Vermont Law School. “Water that has been protected for almost 50 years will no longer be protected under the Clean Water Act.”

Water moves underground? D’oh!

Pretend to be able to channel Rod Serling for a moment – a president so brain-dead that he doesn’t understand the idea that water moves underground, and if you throw your used engine oil over the rear gate in the swamp behind it, it will ultimately contribute to pollution further downstream . This is a concept that should be intuitively clear for every 8 year old. Should we settle for less from our president? What happens in a slough in North Dakota has an impact on water quality in Lake Michigan. The environment has no respect for political boundaries.

Even Trump’s carefully chosen advisers point to the foolishness of reversing the rules. At the end of last year, EPA’s own scientific advisers, the majority of whom are Trump employees, issued a draft report stating that the proposed action “was contrary to established science … and the objectives of the Clean Water Act”.

A tsunami of criticism

“President Trump’s government wants to make our waters burn again,” said lawyer Janette Brimmer in a statement by Politico. “This total attack on basic guarantees will bring our country back to the days when company polluters dump all the sludge or slime they wanted into the streams and wetlands that often connect to the water we drink.”

Gina McCarthy, the EPA administrator under Obama, has abused the new policy. “So much for the” crystal clear “water that President Trump has promised. You don’t make America big by polluting our drinking water supply, making our beaches unsuitable for swimming and increasing the risk of flooding, “she said in a statement. “This effort neglects established science and brings substantial new risks to human health and the environment. We will do everything we can to combat this clean water attack. We will not let it go.” filed a lawsuit to block the policy.

In an email to CleanTechnica, Catherine Kling, an environmental economist at Cornell University and a faculty director at the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability, said the following about the rollback: “The purpose of the Trump Administration rollback is to reduce the obligations of farmers, farmers and other landowners in their demands to protect water quality in the US. This will lower the regulatory costs for that group of Americans. But there are environmental costs that are borne by other Americans.

“These environmental costs include the loss of healthy drinking water for millions of Americans who rely on private wells; increased occurrence and severity of harmful algal blooms that make swimmers sick, kill pets and wildlife; reduced use and enjoyment of outdoor recreation areas; lost habitat for flora and fauna; and decreasing value of real estate of homeowners and businesses near affected lakes and rivers. “

Her colleague Amanda Rodewald, senior director of nature conservation science at Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology, chaired the Science Advisory Board of the EPA during an evaluation of the science underlying the Waters Waters of United States rule. She says: “Under the new rule, more than half of the wetlands and nearly one fifth of the national streams – including nearly 40% of the dry west streams – will no longer be protected under the Clean Water Act. The rule is inconsistent with science and contradicts earlier interpretations of the CWA that have received two-part support since the law was first signed in the law by President Nixon.

“The proposed rule will undermine protection for thousands of miles of ephemeral and headwater flows and 16.3 million acres of wetlands in the US. This will increase the vulnerability of already sensitive waters that provide critical ecosystem services such as protecting water quality, charging soil layers, the transport of organic material, the protection of habitats for endangered species and the support of recreational and commercial efforts. “

Is this what winning looks like?

The new policy can delight IQ 45 * supporters who are obsessed with winning at all costs, regardless of the consequences. Unfortunately, such policies unleash all of us, even the so-called winners.

* Hat tip to Tracey Anderson.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement