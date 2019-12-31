advertisement

Crunchyroll revealed a list of her most popular anime of the decade, broken down by region of the world.

North America

North America and Central America come first. Crunchyroll explains that “Crunchyroll is the house that Naruto built” because Naruto Shippuden was the most popular show of the decade in both the US and Mexico.

However, they reveal that the show had competition. One Piece dominated in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Barbados.

Black clover would also dominate in countries like Anguilla.

Naruto spin-off Boruto would be the most popular show in Haiti and St. Vincent & the Grendadines.

Attack on Titan would claim the most popular anime in Canada.

The most popular show in North America and Central America would be Naruto Shippuden.

South America

In South America, Naruto Shippuden was the most popular in Brazil, but Dragon Ball Super fell in the rest of the continent, including Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile.

Dragon Ball Super would conquer the crown in South America.

Europe

In Europe, a number of anime crowns rule in individual countries. Naruto took the crown in Spain, Switzerland and Slovenia.

My Hero Academia took over the Vatican, while Black Clover was the most watched anime in Russia.

JoJo’s bizarre adventure is most seen in Poland and Belarus.

However, the entire regional crown would go to Black Clover.

Middle East

In the Middle East, Naruto ruled in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Black Clover won the crown in Iraq and Iran, while Boruto won in Yemen.

Naruto would take over the crown in the Middle East.

Africa

Black clover dominated Africa in over ten countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Naruto, who conquered the crown in Egypt, Nigeria and Sudan, would challenge it.

My Hero Academia would take over the crown in South Africa.

The most popular anime in Africa would be Black Clover.

Asia

Naruto ruled Asia from Kazakhstan through India, Nepal and China down to Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

While Naruto dominated most of the continent, black clover was the most popular in Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. But Uzbekistan fell to Bortuo.

And for Japan, Crunchyroll reports that RWBY is the most respected show.

The most popular show in Asia was Naruto Shippuden.

Oceania

My Hero Academia was the most popular in both Australia and New Zealand.

Naruto was also popular in Oceania, where he conquered the crown in Papua New Guinea and Guam.

Boruto took the crown in Fiji, Niue, Palao and Samoa.

Fairy Tail was the most popular in Micronesia.

Ace Attorney was most popular in Nauru, while Bladedance of the Elementalers was most popular in Norfolk Island.

Antarctic

The most popular show in Antarctica was Hunter x Hunter.

Worldwide

And if you can’t guess which show has been seen the most worldwide in this decade, then this title belongs to Naruto Shippuden.

