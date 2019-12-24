advertisement

DUNMORE, Pa. – In the Dunmore Candy Kitchen on Drinker Street, Bucky the Elf has a busy workday before returning to the North Pole.

And Christmas Eve in a candy store is a pretty sweet place to be.

“Candy is a great company to be in every moment of the year, but especially at this time of the year. It’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit when you have chocolate Christmas faces and chocolate animals from the kitchen. And people come in to shop, it’s just a good time for everyone, “said district manager Connor Allen.

Staff at the candy kitchen say that even Amazon can’t help you the day before Christmas, so this is the place to shop. And stopping for last minute stuffing stuffers and gifts for dinner hosts has even become a Christmas Eve family tradition for some.

“Well, you’d think it wasn’t, but you probably would. We’ll wait until the last minute,” said Susan Kapp.

“Well, we come to get chocolate and enjoy the chocolate for our Christmas Eve party. It’s just fun, “Kevin Vincent said.

Even at a time when online shopping seems to be the trend, employees here say nothing better than seeing customers one last time before the vacation.

“Famous faces are the best. We have people who come specifically for the holidays. It’s great to see them, it’s amazing how fast time flies. You kind of forget how much time was in between, but it’s always great to see, whether it’s people coming in every week or every month, or people just coming in for the holidays, it’s always great to see them. “

The Dunmore Candy Kitchen is closed on Christmas Day and December 26 and will open again on December 27 at 10:00.

