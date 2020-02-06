advertisement

Ciara and Pat Reid are parents of Dearbhla [seven] and Rèiltín [four]. Rèiltín has Down syndrome and is profoundly deaf. She was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two.

“Before I was 12 weeks pregnant, we found that Rèiltín would have Down syndrome,” said Ciara. The couple also discovered in later scans that their daughter would have a congenital heart defect and a gastrointestinal problem that would require immediate surgery.

“We were lucky that all of these things were taken up before birth because we were perfectly prepared. We had savings – this was our rainy day. I knew I would take longer maternity leave.

“We had agreed that after Rèiltín was born, my eldest daughter, who was only three years old, would stay in Kerry with my sister.”

Rèiltín spent the first month of her life in the Crumlin hospital. “I turned into a productive dairy cow,” says Ciara. “I always knew I would express myself because she needed to be given a probe.”

While Ciara and Pat were juggling visits, Dearbhla went to a childminder. Further hospitalizations followed when Rèiltín developed heart failure less than two weeks later and had to undergo a cochlear implantation at two.

But things should get worse for the family. Rèiltín was invited by a doctor at Crumlin Hospital to participate in a study on children with Down syndrome and arthritis. “On a Saturday morning with 25 children who were due before Dearbhla’s first real birthday, the landline rang,” said Ciara. “It was a doctor from Crumlin. I just knew it. Crumlin is calling you on Saturday morning for a reason. We went to the Crumlin hospital to find out that Rèiltín has leukemia. “

With her youngest daughter seriously ill, Ciara left work. The financial costs have increased. “Life in the hospital is very expensive – parking fees, coffee, snacks,” explains Ciara. The couple also had to pay a childminder to take care of Dearbhla. “We were lucky enough to be one of those extremely cautious people when it came to insurance, so we had an insurance policy that paid our mortgage for two years.”

Sisters Dearbhla and Réiltín Reid. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Ciara admits that she is concerned about how she will manage her mortgage this year, while Rèiltín continues her treatment and ends her coverage. “Our savings are gone.”

“Dearbhla suffered terribly,” added Ciara. “She had a lot of nights when she switched from Billy to Jack.” It took us a while to get married, and all of that worried her a lot. There were a few nights when she didn’t know where to sleep or when she would see mom and dad again. “

But Ciara’s responsibility doesn’t just end here. Together with her siblings, she helps to care for her older parents. Her father, who is 83 years old, has bladder cancer and her mother, who is 82 years old, has dementia and mobility problems.

It means a lot of juggling on the days when her father has appointments because someone has to stay with her mother. This may mean that at 6.30 a.m. she moves with the children in tow to her parents’ house.

I will try to prepare dinner for mom and dad at least once a week, ”Ciara says. “You love the company. They love to see the children come to visit, but at the same time they can only tolerate the children for a certain time. “

Despite everything, Ciara struggles with “daughter and sibling guilt”. Her own health was also affected. “It took me a long time to accept that my mental health was severely impaired,” she says, rejecting any praise for her strength. She insists that there is no alternative.

“My daughter is still here. And we met too many people who no longer have children. ”

This article is part of a series about caregivers – especially the unique and diverse challenges that many people in Irish families face on a daily basis.

