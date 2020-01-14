advertisement

Ignore this advice and it could get a little uncomfortable. Here are 22 hacks every cruiser needs to know for the first time.

CLOSE THE CURTAINS Beware of the temptation to leave your curtains open if you fall asleep on a river cruise while the ship is still sailing. In busy cities with small docks, river boats stop side by side, sometimes several side by side. You could wake up with curious looks from neighboring cruisers or curious locals.

WHEN TO BOOK? Cruise ships offer lucrative discounts, incentives and even free airfares for people who book very early so they can fill up their ships and keep the money. However, if you have the flexibility, cruise companies also offer significant last-minute discounts to fill empty cabins just before sailing.

CHOOSE YOUR LINE AND TIME Different cruise lines are based on the population structure, school holidays mean families, some lines are aimed at older customers – make sure you are on a ship that suits you.

Avoid the hurry When you get in, you’ll arrive later in the entry window to escape the crowds that first board.

HIT THE DECK The delivery of the luggage often takes a few hours. So pack bathers, a book and sunscreen in a carry-on bag so that you can drive onto the sundeck in the hours between getting in and putting down.

DO NOT MISS Visit the specialty restaurants on the first afternoon to make reservations and plan special meals on sea days.

FILL WATER BOTTLES Tap water on cruise ships is good to drink, but it is heavily chlorinated. Take a large bottle from the bar and leave it on the bedside table.

BYO LANYARDS Buying lanyards on board is expensive. Bring your own card to secure your plastic cruise card (which serves as a boarding pass, unlocks the suite, and allows spending).

USE YOUR SCARF Wear a scarf and use it to mark your table when you dine at the buffet.

BREAKFAST ROUTINE If you prefer the breakfast buffet, you will sit in the same section every day. The waiters remember their preferences and have the coffee or jug ​​of soy milk wait when you return from the counter.

AFTERNOON TOUR If you’re planning a half-day trip to the port, book an afternoon departure to avoid the hectic pace of the morning.

SAVE SOME FOR LATER When dining in the dining room, remember that a bottle of wine doesn’t have to be used up in one sitting. Waiters can keep the Vino for another night.

BEHIND THE SCENES Sign up for a behind-the-scenes boat tour. A tour of the machine room or the laundry offers unique insights into life at sea. A chef’s dining experience is an astonishing value compared to similar tasting experiences on land.

FREE ACTIVITIES Use free lessons and free activities to try something new on the go. Port days are the best time to take part in ship activities as the ship is quieter for most passengers ashore.

LAUNDRY FOR EARLY BIRDS Time visits to the laundry for guests early in the morning when it is quiet. Be back before the spin cycle ends as the clothing that has not been picked up is stacked on the floor by the next person in line.

CRUISE-COMMUNICATION Pack lightweight walkie-talkies to keep in touch with your kids when they’re out with you.

EXTRAS ADD UP Cruise Lines bet on your expenses at sea and things like alcohol, specialty restaurants with surcharges, internet and tips could shock you when your final bill is received. But with on-board meals, entertainment, and activities, you can pretty much drive for the price of your ticket if you’re frugal and stick to coffee, tea, and water.

TABLE CHANGE If you’re stuck at a dining table with people you disagree with, you can request a change of date or table.

Everything out or not at all Most major cruise lines have at least one formal night under their evening dress code. If you are not enthusiastic, you can dine at the buffet or take advantage of room service. If you dress up, you go all the pig. Some lines rent smoking.

CABIN MOVEMENT Nausea, the natural enemy of cruise lines. Some swear by ginger, others by sources or bracelets. Choose a central aisle cabin for reduced rocking movements and a large aisle with stabilizers. Pick your passage too – the Mexican Riviera at Carnival Pride is like a mill pond, and when you cross the Great Australian Bight on the Aurora, you may stay curled up in your cabin.

PACKAGING ON THE LAST DAY On your last day on board, you can stay by the pool before packing and having a farewell dinner – pack big zip-lock bags for swimmers.

SET YOUR ACCOUNTS Visit the reception on the last evening at sea and get a copy of the account. Solving payment problems hours before disembarkation is easier than leaving the ship early in the morning.

