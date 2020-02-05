advertisement

Terrifying stuff.

A 3,700-person cruise ship was quarantined in Japan after 10 people tested positive for the corona virus.

The 10 infected passengers were removed from the cruise ship and taken to the hospital.

It looks like thousands of people will have to spend the next 14 days on a luxury cruise ship that was quarantined in front of the Japanese port of Yokohama after the results showed that 10 passengers tested positive for the corona virus.

The cruise ship is currently being quarantined in front of the Japanese port of Yokohama.

According to The Guardian, there are more than 3,700 passengers and crew on board, and further testing is expected to take place.

This news comes hours after the Department of Health advised Irish citizens to leave China and avoid certain provinces entirely.

The health ministry said: “Citizens with underlying medical conditions should not travel to China at this time.

“If your permanent presence in China is not essential, the ministry advises citizens to contact their travel agent or airline about the routes available before further restrictions are imposed.”

