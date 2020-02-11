advertisement

The Thai government rejected a Holland America cruise ship on Tuesday, just hours after the company announced it would disembark in Bangkok. This is the fifth time that a country or territory has refused entry for fear that someone may be on board the coronavirus.

Deputy Thai Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate wrote on social media that the ship could not land in the country, but said Thailand would “be happy to help provide fuel, medication, and food” so that Westerdam could “safely reach its destination.”

“I gave orders. Permission to dock was denied, ”Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also confirmed in a Facebook post, Reuters reported.

Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and the U.S. territory of Guam have banned Holland America’s Westerdam from docking on their shores if they are afraid of the virus. Holland America, which belongs to the cruise company Carnival Corp. heard that there is no reason to believe that there are corona viruses on board the ship, which are reported to have made tens of thousands of people in China sick.

In a statement on Monday, Holland America said the Westerdam was heading to Laem Chabang in Bangkok before disembarking on Thursday. The company wrote on Twitter that it had heard reports about the status of its call to Laem Chabang and was “actively working on the matter.”

We are aware of reports on the status of the Westerdam call to Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand. We are actively working on this matter and will provide an update if possible. We know that this is confusing for our guests and their families, and we greatly appreciate their patience.

– Holland America Line (@HALcruises), February 11, 2020

“The ship is not in quarantine and we have no reason to believe that, despite media reports, there are cases of coronavirus on board,” said a statement last week. “The ship has enough fuel and food supplies to last until the end of the trip. We offer our guests and the crew free internet and telephone access to stay in touch with their loved ones. Guests were granted a full refund and future cruise credit. “

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, with 3,700 passengers and crew, is currently quarantined off the Yokohama coast. At least 135 cases of coronavirus have been reported on Carnival Corp. approved. Another, the World Dream, is held in Hong Kong after being linked to three cases. Passengers and crew were later allowed to disembark after the virus tested negative, CNA reported.

The World Health Organization, which confirmed that Thailand will not allow Westerdam to dock, said that the Thai authorities could try to board the ship to determine the health of the passengers and crew and to determine if they were eventually in Thailand allowed to disembark if it gets into the country’s waters.

According to the World Health Organization, the ship is currently sailing off the coast of South Vietnam. It has 1,455 guests and 802 crew on board.

A woman who claims to be on the Westerdam wrote on Twitter after being rejected a fifth time: “I can understand how despair can work if hope is shattered.” Another woman reportedly on board of the ship, wrote on Twitter: “Oh no … Thailand obviously doesn’t let us in. “

Passenger Christina Kerby wrote that she had learned to fold bath towels into shapes. “I’m getting more and more desperate on board the ms #Westerdam #cruise. It looks like I’m going to continue to gain weight even though I’m leaving out the lunch dessert entirely, ”she said.

Holland America announced that the ship was due to disembark in Yokohama on February 15th and had sufficient fuel and food to continue sailing until the end of the trip. After that, however, it is not clear.

