Take a 28-day odyssey from Rome to Venice on board Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam and settle in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro and Croatia.

EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN, 28 NIGHTS VISITING FIVE NATIONS, $ 8995 Take a 28-day odyssey from Rome to Venice on board the Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam and experience the different cultures of Italy, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro and Croatia (image). The cruise starts on June 27, 2020 in Naples, Santorini, Crete, Athens, Nafplion, Katakolon, Kerkira, Kotor, Istanbul, Mykonos, Rhodes, Souda, Korcula and Venice. Starting at $ 8995 per person in a double room, includes return flights, two nights in Rome with a tour, two nights in Venice, and transfers.

Book through the Cruise Co. website

AFRICA, 27-NIGHT TRAIN / CRUISE / SAFARI, $ 12,999 Start an African adventure with an overnight stay at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town and then hop on the Blue Train (picture) for a two-night trip to Pretoria. Spend three nights at the five-star Ivory Tree Game Lodge while on safari in Pilanesberg National Park, and then return to Cape Town before boarding Queen Mary 2 and cruising to Fremantle Call Port Louis (Mauritius) and Reunion. From January 15, 2021 at a price of $ 12,999 per person in a double room, including a flight to Cape Town. Image: ImagineCruising

Book through the Imagine Cruising website.

GREAT BARRIER REEF, 12 nights, $ 3097

(from Melbourne) Sail on the Celebrity Eclipse (pictured) if it is Melbourne’s newest home port. A 12-day Great Barrier Reef cruise starting January 3, 2021 costs US $ 3097 per person in a double room, valid until February 5, 2020. The trip starts in Sydney, Airlie Beach, Cairns and leads to Willis Iceland, past Brisbane and back to Melbourne. Picture: RCL Cruises

Book through the Celebrity Cruises website.

JAPAN / CANADA / ALASKA, 33 DAYS, 8999 USD Explore Japan on a 6-day land tour and climb Celebrity Millennium for a 12-day cruise from Tokyo via Russia to Vancouver for a three-day hotel stay, followed by a four-day bus tour of the Canadian Rockies. Then board the ship for a 7-night cruise on the Alaska Inside Passage from Vancouver to Anchorage. The package with flights to Osaka and back from Vancouver and Anchorage-Vancouver costs USD 8,999 per person in a double room for a departure on May 1, 2020, valid until January 31, 2020.

Book through the Destination International Holidays website.

HAWAII, 15-NIGHT PACIFIC CRUISE OFFER, $ 2349 Cruise from Australia to Hawaii on the Sun Princess from Princess Cruises in the Pacific with a 15-day fly cruise stay package. The package starts at $ 2349 per person in a double room and includes a 14-night cruise from Sydney, an overnight stay after the cruise in Honolulu and a flight back to Australia. The cruise departs Sydney on September 5, 2020 and starts in Auckland, then in Pago Pago before arriving in Honolulu.

Book through the Cruise 1st website.

