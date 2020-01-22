advertisement

January 22, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Cruise, the autonomous driving company that was acquired by General Motors in 2016, unveiled its first complete vehicle – the Cruise Origin – in San Francisco on January 21. It is actually a box on wheels designed to move people comfortably from point A to point B. May Mobility employs a similar vehicle in Providence, Rhode Island. There are only so many things that designers can do with what comes down to a horizontal lift on wheels.

advertisement

The Origin has a large sliding door on the sidewalk and a low floor height to facilitate getting in and out. It can accommodate 6 – three forward and three rearward, with enough space for feet, packages, wet umbrellas and the like. What it doesn’t have is a steering wheel, driver’s seat or pedals. Instead, it has a series of sensors that are mounted on all four corners of the roof. Cruise says that the Origin can also be fitted with a rolling door instead of sliding doors to make it suitable for use as a cargo delivery device.

Technical details about the Origin are scarce. The company says it will go into production somewhere in the future (as opposed to the past) and will be the first to work in San Francisco. That is where Cruise has its headquarters and where it operates a fleet of autonomous Chevy Bolts that are equipped with electronic sensors. Those cars have accumulated more than a million miles in and around the city on the bay. “We are about to break through that human performance barrier,” Karl Vogt, CTO of Cruise, told the audience at Tuesday’s announcement.

According to Wired, these bolts currently have a human driver on board, but Cruise can start using modified versions of the bolt without steering or pedals before the Origin first appears on the street. The Origin is being built by General Motors at an undisclosed location. Honda was involved in the development of the vehicle, but will not play a role in the production process. We can assume that the Origin will use part of the Bolt’s battery and drive technology, but that is just speculation right now.

Cruise sees the Origin as a cheaper alternative for Uber and Lyft. (GM also has a significant investment in Lyft.) A AAA report in 2018 stated that city dwellers who dumped a private car and relied solely on those ride services would spend more than $ 20,000 a year on transportation – about double the owning a car.

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann told the attendees on Tuesday: the Origin is “what you would build if there were no cars.” As soon as the Origin autonomous journey service is available, city dwellers cost $ 5,000 less per year to use Origin than owning their own car, Ammann says. Cities can also benefit from less traffic. Some studies suggest that there are so many Uber and Lyft vehicles in service that congestion in cities is actually worse than without them. Take a few minutes to watch the video below for more information about the Origin from Cruise.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3E7p4S_1m4 (/ embed)

Autonomous cars and public trust

Karl Vogt has a lot to say about autonomous driving lately. In particular, he claims that the “withdrawal reports” that companies must provide to regulators in California are virtually useless. In a recent message on Medium Vogt wrote: “The idea that disconnection gives a meaningful signal about whether an (autonomous vehicle) is ready for commercial use is a myth.” A disconnection is when a human driver takes over for the self-driving guidance system used to test vehicles during testing.

According to The Verge, his comments seem to be focused on Waymo, testing a fleet of autonomous Chrysler Pacificas in the Phoenix area. Vogt claims that his company’s cars have a much better job of communicating with vehicles driven by people than Waymo’s cars. In particular, cruise safety engineers will occasionally take over control to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, while Waymo’s Pacificas often swing long minutes at intersections to decide when it is safe to move. Vogt had more to say about this topic in his post.

Our collective fixation on retirement is further fueled by the AV companies themselves. Many of them give demo rides with a de facto storyline that says something like, “I didn’t touch the wheel during this demo, that’s why it works.” This is crazy, and everyone knows it. It’s like assessing the performance of a basketball team for the year based on what they looked like during a practice session. Or winning a single spin of roulette and claiming you’ve defeated the house. A carefully crafted and limited demo ride is just the tip of the iceberg, and we all know what happens when we ignore what’s lurking beneath the surface.

The AV industry is in a confidence race, so it is important that we do things to build trust in the technology. It is certainly convincing to make a ride where it seems as if people are just there for the show, or on rides where no person is present at all. So companies carefully compile demo routes, avoid urban areas with cyclists and pedestrians, limit geofences and pick-up / drop-off locations and limit the type of maneuvers that the AV will attempt during the ride – all to limit the number of shutdowns. Because, after all, an AV is only ready for primetime if it can make dozens, hundreds or even thousands of journeys of this kind without a person taking the wheel. That is the ultimate sign that the technology is ready, right? Mass.

Keep in mind that driving on a well-marked highway or wide suburbs is not the same as driving in a chaotic urban environment. The required difference in skills is just like skiing on green slopes versus double black diamonds.

Ultimately, I believe that for an AV operator to deploy AVs on a large scale in a large-scale fleet, the general public and regulators deserve hard, empirical evidence that an AV delivers super human performance (better than the average human driver) that the use of AV technology has a positive overall effect on car safety and public health. This requires a) data on the actual performance of human drivers and AVs in a given environment and b) an objective, apple-on-apple comparison with statistically significant results. We will deliver exactly that once our AVs have been validated and are ready for implementation. Expect to hear more from us soon on this very important topic.

It is likely that Origin’s autonomous delivery vans will appear in significant numbers as soon as their self-driving systems have overcome that “human performance barrier” and are better drivers than the people behind the wheels of the cars around them.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement