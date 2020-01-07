advertisement

The Trudeau government will take half the bill for 420 coast-to-coast electric vehicle charging stations at a cost of $ 21m, according to Natural Resources Canada.

The stations have been paid for through a $ 182m Natural Resources program in Canada that covers 50 percent of the cost of hydrogen fuel stations, natural gas fuel portals and EV charging stations.

So far, the department has subsidized 102 of the latest EV chargers – up to $ 50,000 each – that a recent designated audit is barely used.

Of the half-dozen Natural Resources stations Canada was able to collect 365 days of usage data – two in the Peel (Ontario) region and four in Quebec – EV chargers were engaged 2.6 times a day on average.

In busier locales like the Peel region, just outside of Toronto, EV chargers stay idle for nearly 22 hours / day; on average barely four daily visits with 38 minutes per charge.

In contrast, a pair of EV chargers built in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Quebec, were used barely once a day, or 1.2 times. With only 22 minutes to pay, those EV stations were unused more than 23 hours a day.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, a former environment minister, did not answer questions about the abuse of EV charging stations, nor did her successor in the environmental portfolio, Jonathan Wilkinson.

Ian Lee, a professor and faculty chairman at Carleton’s Sprott Business School, said the talk few have of long-term goals is “where does all this electricity come from”.

“So far, electric car sales have been small. It’s about 50,000 cars out of a population of 32 million cars and trucks on Canada’s roads,” Lee said.

“Now let’s pretend everyone went out and bought an electric car or truck – we’re talking about unparalleled warranty and surplus electricity demand, looking for new large networks because demand would go through the roof.”

Most of the proponents of 420 EV charging stations approved in the first and second phases of the Canadian Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Implementation – are municipalities, provincial public utilities and post secondary institutions.

But others include private companies such as Canadian Tire, approved for more than 50 between Nova Scotia and British Columbia, Suncor Energy (76 EV station approvals), and one company – 2587265 Ontario Inc. – Approved for 100 stations in Ontario.

According to Natural Resources in Canada, between 2013 and 2018 electric vehicle purchases increased more than 1,250 percent, but in 2018 this amounted to just 44,000 new EVs on the road, or just three percent of the total new vehicle market .

Transportation accounts for approximately 25 percent of Canada’s annual greenhouse gas emissions, which in 2016 was 704 megatons. To meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement in Canada, the country must reduce emissions to 512 mT / year, or 30 percent below 2005 levels.

Despite the Trudeau government implementing a nationwide carbon tax in 2018 to reduce emissions, the Blacklock Reporter reported how a preliminary Environment Canada report showed overall GHG emissions rose millions of tons. The report has been withdrawn ever since and the department and the government are not responding to questions about GHG 2018 issue numbers.

