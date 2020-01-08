advertisement

Canada’s broadcast and telecommunications regulator says it is inevitable that foreign media companies that broadcast content in Canada, including Netflix and Amazon, will have to make a “fair” contribution to the production of Canadian content.

But the chairman of the Canadian Television and Telecommunications Commission says it’s not as simple as making these companies pay what is often referred to as “Netflix tax”.

advertisement

Ian Scott says some companies such as Netflix are already paying more to generate content in Canada than many consumers think.

Scott made the comments in an interview with The Canadian Press, after an independent panel of experts is set to release a comprehensive report this month detailing the changes needed to bring the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Act into the new century.

Until about a year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his then-heritage minister were rejecting the idea of ​​taxing international flow companies.

But during the fall election campaign, Trudeau was joined by all major opposition leaders in agreeing that international tech giants should contribute to Canada’s economy.

“Companies that are making a profit, they are taking part in the Canadian market and getting revenue, have to contribute,” Scott said as he was interviewed at his CRTC office in Gatineau, Que.

“That includes Netflix and everyone else in that situation,” he said.

“The way in which they contribute is what is at stake.”

Companies like Bell Media and other so-called traditional broadcasters are required to pay into the Canadian Media Fund to help finance the production of Canadian content.

Netflix has argued that it should not pay such a fund because it cannot withdraw it. Rather, it has committed – without having to do so under current regulations – to spend on film production and other content in Canada.

The US-based company has pledged to spend at least half a billion dollars over five years to fund original Canadian products.

As a result, Netflix is ​​”probably the single largest contributor to the (Canadian) production sector today,” Scott said.

“They are filling production facilities across the country,” he said. “So is Amazon, so is Disney.”

READ MORE: Netflix and Broadcast Means Canadian Feature Films Fight to Find Audiences

European countries have adopted legislation to force streaming services to pay for original native content. In France, Netflix pays a certain tax on its income from French subscriptions.

In the case of YouTube, which provides content produced by its users, a tax on its advertising revenue is applied.

The Liberals unveiled during the election campaign a plan to impose a three percent tax on multinational tech giants operating in Canada, valued at $ 2.5 billion over four years. The tax, they said, will apply to sales of online advertising or any profits generated from Canadian user data.

The CRTC also hopes the review will recommend giving new enforcement powers and more flexibility in dealing with non-compliant broadcasters.

Currently, the regulator has the power to revoke a broadcaster’s license. But unlike the telecom sector, it is unable to impose monetary penalties on what are considered minor administrative violations.

“Think of it as speeding tickets,” Scott explained.

“You speed up, we can stop you, pull you over and say, ‘You were speeding, here is your ticket, you have to pay. “We don’t have to take your car away, we don’t have to put you in jail,” Scott said of current telecom regulations.

“On the broadcast side, all we can do is remove the licenses,” he noted.

“It’s draconian. This is putting you in jail and taking away your car.”

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement