The prosecution will seek a commitment to stand trial for first-degree murder in the murder of a Calgary woman who died along with her daughter last spring.

Crown lawyer Doug Taylor told Provincial Court Judge Terry Semenuk on Monday that while Robert Leeming faces two counts of second-degree murder, he will demand that one be brought on the more serious charge.

Leeming is charged in connection with the death of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

Taylor said that at the conclusion of Leeming’s two-week preliminary investigation next week he would request that the accused be ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder in the Lovett murder.

A charge of first-degree murder in this case would have to include a planned and intentional homicide, or one committed during a list of other offenses, including unlawful imprisonment or criminal harassment.

The prosecution began calling witnesses before Semenuk to determine if there was enough evidence to bring the case to trial by a jury.

At the request of defense lawyer Balfour Der, the judge imposed a publication ban on evidence presented by Taylor and co-prosecutor Sonya Bertrand.

Jasmine Lovett and her baby girl Aliyah Sanderson.

Postmedia Archive

Lovett and Aliyah were reported missing last April 23, a week after they were last seen.

Their bodies were found May 6 in a heavily forested area on Grizzly Creek in Kananaskis Country, about 87 miles west of Calgary.

Taylor and Bertrand are expected to call about 15 witnesses during the hearing.

Leeming remains in custody pending a settlement of the case.

