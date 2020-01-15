advertisement

We have long been fans of Jonah Hill’s style development in recent years when he emerged from a cocoon in which he was branded as “this chubby guy from the Seth Rogen films” as a full-blown street style god. He is now one of the most influential names in streetwear, one of the many celebrities who put a number of skate brands like Palace and Supreme at the forefront of contemporary fashion.

Like the rest of the world, Adidas is aware of this and, as we reported last year, the streetwear label has recently announced that, in line with the resuscitation aesthetics of the 90s, a collaboration is in progress working with the mid90s writer and director together. This was followed by Hill teasing the news on his latest Instagram last, swinging an apparently unpublished pair of Adidas kicks and saying, “Something funny about me and Adidas.” Now the actor and director has confirmed the outstanding partnership on his Instagram page.

This is the official announcement that I am working with adidas. Many thanks to adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and developing them further. It is a dream for me to work with a team that I respect and love. We are happy to show you everything we have worked on. Others are coming very soon. @adidasoriginals

Posted by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on January 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM PST

According to recent reports and rumors, the collaboration between Hill and Adidas may release three models, including two iterations of the adidas Samba and one of the adidas Superstar. No colors, renderings, or actual images have been released on foot, but a number of sources have suggested pricing that starts at $ 110 (about AUD 158) for the Sambas and $ 140 (about AUD 200) for the Sambas Superstar.

Hill initially teased the news that his love for the three stripes had grown into an emerging partnership at the end of last year, and posted a selfie in a pair of the then unpublished adidas Ozweegos associated with the hashtags #fullkardashian and #sellingout that Superbad and Wolf the Wall Street Star. Since then he has been featured almost exclusively in the kicks of the German brand.

We will definitely provide you with more details about the collaboration when it appears. The news of Hill’s collaboration with the Samba prompted us to call it one of the six sneaker models that will dominate in 2020. Read our tips on the other must-have kicks of the year here.

